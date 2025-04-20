Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

A 2024 survey revealed that 67% of Americans say they interact politely with their AI tools. Of those, 55% do it because they believe it’s morally right, while 12% admitted they’re being cautious—just in case of a future "AI uprising."

Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman


OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently made a surprising revelation: polite interactions with ChatGPT, such as saying “please” and “thank you,” have cost the company tens of millions of dollars. Despite the expense, Altman emphasized that the cost was “money well spent.”

ChatGPT Etiquette is Costly — Yet Valuable

Responding to a user on X (formerly Twitter) who questioned the impact of polite language on electricity usage, Altman replied that politeness in prompts has cost OpenAI tens of millions, but reiterated its value. “You never know,” he added, leaving room for the potential benefits of such interactions.

Although it may seem odd to use manners with artificial intelligence, AI design experts say it can have real effects. Kurtis Beavers, a design lead at Microsoft, told Futurism that politeness plays a significant role in shaping better responses from AI.

“Using courteous language sets a tone for the interaction,” Beavers explained. Since AI models are essentially sophisticated prediction systems—like a supercharged autocomplete—how you phrase your input influences the output you receive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AI Mirrors Human Behavior in Prompts

A memo from Microsoft WorkLab backed this up, noting that AI tools often reflect the tone, clarity, and professionalism of user input. “When it detects politeness, it’s more likely to respond in kind,” the memo stated.

A 2024 survey revealed that 67% of Americans say they interact politely with their AI tools. Of those, 55% do it because they believe it’s morally right, while 12% admitted they’re being cautious—just in case of a future “AI uprising.”

ChatGPT Approaching 1 Billion Users Worldwide

During a recent interview with TED curator Chris Anderson on April 11, Altman suggested that ChatGPT’s active user base is now close to 800 million and growing quickly. The last publicly stated number was 500 million weekly users.

“We’re seeing incredible growth,” Altman said, estimating that nearly 10% of the world’s population now uses ChatGPT or other OpenAI systems.

Viral Features Driving ChatGPT’s Popularity

ChatGPT’s explosive growth has been fueled by the introduction of several viral features, including image and video generation tools in creative styles. One standout is the Studio Ghibli-inspired “Ghibli mode,” which gained massive traction online.

On March 31, Altman posted on X that ChatGPT added 1 million users in just one hour following the Ghibli mode launch—showcasing the app’s immense global appeal.

ALSO READ: Harvard Says Trump Administration ‘Doubling Down’ After ‘Unauthorized’ Letter Sent to University

Filed under

chatgpt latest trending news OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

4-year-old Girl, Lives of

Tragedy in New York: Mother And Disabled Son Found Dead, 4-Year-Old Girl Survives Alone On...
newsx

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’ In Rajkot, Actor Rahul...
Justice Kurian Joseph

‘No harm in revisiting Constitution & State-Centre Relationships’ | Justice Kurian Joseph Exclusive On Stalin’s...
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam...
Two people have died in O

Two Dead in Oklahoma Flooding as Severe Weather Threatens the Region
newsx

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tragedy in New York: Mother And Disabled Son Found Dead, 4-Year-Old Girl Survives Alone On Chocolate

Tragedy in New York: Mother And Disabled Son Found Dead, 4-Year-Old Girl Survives Alone On...

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’ In Rajkot, Actor Rahul Bose Joins In Delhi

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’ In Rajkot, Actor Rahul...

‘No harm in revisiting Constitution & State-Centre Relationships’ | Justice Kurian Joseph Exclusive On Stalin’s ‘State Autonomy’ Committee

‘No harm in revisiting Constitution & State-Centre Relationships’ | Justice Kurian Joseph Exclusive On Stalin’s...

Two Dead in Oklahoma Flooding as Severe Weather Threatens the Region

Two Dead in Oklahoma Flooding as Severe Weather Threatens the Region

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple For Blessings

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple...

Entertainment

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple For Blessings

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave