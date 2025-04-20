Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

A 2024 survey revealed that 67% of Americans say they interact politely with their AI tools. Of those, 55% do it because they believe it’s morally right, while 12% admitted they’re being cautious—just in case of a future "AI uprising."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently made a surprising revelation: polite interactions with ChatGPT, such as saying “please” and “thank you,” have cost the company tens of millions of dollars. Despite the expense, Altman emphasized that the cost was “money well spent.”

ChatGPT Etiquette is Costly — Yet Valuable

Responding to a user on X (formerly Twitter) who questioned the impact of polite language on electricity usage, Altman replied that politeness in prompts has cost OpenAI tens of millions, but reiterated its value. “You never know,” he added, leaving room for the potential benefits of such interactions.

Although it may seem odd to use manners with artificial intelligence, AI design experts say it can have real effects. Kurtis Beavers, a design lead at Microsoft, told Futurism that politeness plays a significant role in shaping better responses from AI.

“Using courteous language sets a tone for the interaction,” Beavers explained. Since AI models are essentially sophisticated prediction systems—like a supercharged autocomplete—how you phrase your input influences the output you receive.

AI Mirrors Human Behavior in Prompts

A memo from Microsoft WorkLab backed this up, noting that AI tools often reflect the tone, clarity, and professionalism of user input. “When it detects politeness, it’s more likely to respond in kind,” the memo stated.

A 2024 survey revealed that 67% of Americans say they interact politely with their AI tools. Of those, 55% do it because they believe it’s morally right, while 12% admitted they’re being cautious—just in case of a future “AI uprising.”

ChatGPT Approaching 1 Billion Users Worldwide

During a recent interview with TED curator Chris Anderson on April 11, Altman suggested that ChatGPT’s active user base is now close to 800 million and growing quickly. The last publicly stated number was 500 million weekly users.

“We’re seeing incredible growth,” Altman said, estimating that nearly 10% of the world’s population now uses ChatGPT or other OpenAI systems.

Viral Features Driving ChatGPT’s Popularity

ChatGPT’s explosive growth has been fueled by the introduction of several viral features, including image and video generation tools in creative styles. One standout is the Studio Ghibli-inspired “Ghibli mode,” which gained massive traction online.

On March 31, Altman posted on X that ChatGPT added 1 million users in just one hour following the Ghibli mode launch—showcasing the app’s immense global appeal.