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Home > World News > Why Is Spain’s Supreme Court Paying $2.87 Million To A Man After 15 Years In Jail?

Why Is Spain’s Supreme Court Paying $2.87 Million To A Man After 15 Years In Jail?

A Spanish court has awarded €2.5 million to Moroccan national Ahmed Tommouhi after he spent 15 years in prison for rapes he did not commit. Spain's Supreme Court ruled he was the victim of a clear judicial error, overturning an earlier decision that denied him compensation despite his exoneration.

Spain's Supreme Court (IMAGE: X)
Spain's Supreme Court (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-20 21:20 IST

A Moroccan man who spent 15 years in prison for rapes he did not commit and who said the Spanish justice system had ruined his life is to be awarded 2.5 million euros ($2.87 million) in compensation, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled. Ahmed Tommouhi, 75, a bricklayer from Morocco who moved to Spain to start a new life in 1991, was jailed for 24 years for two rapes and one count of robbery in Catalonia, northeastern Spain, in the same year.

In December, he was cleared of the last of the charges against him after a long-running campaign to prove his innocence during which one of the victims came forward to say he was not the attacker. “The justice system has ruined my life,” Tommouhi told reporters on Friday. The money wouldn’t give him back his health or youth, he said, adding “they’ve stolen 36 years of my life.”

Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday reversed an earlier order by the National Court which had refused to pay Tommouhi compensation, even though he was cleared of the offences, and claimed there had been no mistakes in his original trial.

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The Supreme Court said Tommouhi was the victim of an “unequivocal and qualified” judicial error at the original trial in Barcelona. The court did not consider an expert biological test which showed the perpetrator of the rapes was not Tommouhi, the Supreme Court said.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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Why Is Spain’s Supreme Court Paying $2.87 Million To A Man After 15 Years In Jail?
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Why Is Spain’s Supreme Court Paying $2.87 Million To A Man After 15 Years In Jail?

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Why Is Spain’s Supreme Court Paying $2.87 Million To A Man After 15 Years In Jail?
Why Is Spain’s Supreme Court Paying $2.87 Million To A Man After 15 Years In Jail?
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