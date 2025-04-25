Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Is St. Andrews University In Laurinburg Shutting Down? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Is St. Andrews University In Laurinburg Shutting Down? Here’s The Real Reason

The closure comes on the heels of recent lawsuits involving sexual assault allegations made by former students. These legal challenges, combined with deep-rooted financial troubles, have created an unsustainable environment for the university's continued operation.

Why Is St. Andrews University In Laurinburg Shutting Down? Here’s The Real Reason

St Andrews University


St. Andrews University, located in Laurinburg, North Carolina, has officially announced its closure, effective May 5, 2025, following an early Friday meeting that informed students of the sudden decision.

The announcement has left hundreds of students and faculty members in a state of confusion and concern about their academic and professional futures.

Students Sent Home Early Amid Abrupt Campus Closure

Students at St. Andrews shared with ABC 15 News that they were told they no longer need to sit for final exams, which had been planned for next week. Many students, already preparing for summer break, are now departing sooner than expected.

The university, which enrolls over 800 students from 28 countries, has long been a diverse academic hub in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Troubles May Have Contributed to the Shutdown

The closure comes on the heels of recent lawsuits involving sexual assault allegations made by former students. These legal challenges, combined with deep-rooted financial troubles, have created an unsustainable environment for the university’s continued operation.

In a social media post, St. Andrews, a branch campus of Webber International University, confirmed the campus will cease operations at the end of the Spring 2025 semester.

“The decision comes after detailed financial analysis, strategic evaluation, and comprehensive efforts to recover,” the statement reads.

Dr. Nelson Marquez, President and CEO of Webber International University, added:

“Despite every attempt to resolve these challenges internally, the financial and enrollment difficulties proved impossible to overcome. This was a painful yet necessary action.”

Transition Plans Underway to Support Affected Students and Faculty

To assist with the transition, the university is working on the following measures:

Teach-out agreements with accredited universities to help students complete their degrees.

Academic advising and transfer support for currently enrolled students.

Career and benefits counseling for impacted faculty and staff.

Protection and preservation of institutional archives and heritage collections, including those housed in the Scottish Heritage Center.

St. Andrews has launched a dedicated closure webpage at www.sa.edu/closure to keep students, parents, and community members informed of the latest updates during this transition period.

ALSO READ: Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React

Filed under

Latest world news St. Andrews University

Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar,

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs...
St Andrews University

Why Is St. Andrews University In Laurinburg Shutting Down? Here’s The Real Reason
Elvish Yadav Recalls Coll

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife...
Oscar nominee Jesse Plemo

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The...
Baloch Liberation Army

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled...
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs...

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife...

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The...

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled IED

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled...

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial

Entertainment

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After