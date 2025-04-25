The closure comes on the heels of recent lawsuits involving sexual assault allegations made by former students. These legal challenges, combined with deep-rooted financial troubles, have created an unsustainable environment for the university's continued operation.

St. Andrews University, located in Laurinburg, North Carolina, has officially announced its closure, effective May 5, 2025, following an early Friday meeting that informed students of the sudden decision.

The announcement has left hundreds of students and faculty members in a state of confusion and concern about their academic and professional futures.

Students Sent Home Early Amid Abrupt Campus Closure

Students at St. Andrews shared with ABC 15 News that they were told they no longer need to sit for final exams, which had been planned for next week. Many students, already preparing for summer break, are now departing sooner than expected.

The university, which enrolls over 800 students from 28 countries, has long been a diverse academic hub in the region.

It is with deep regret that we announce that SAU, will cease operations at the end of the Spring 25 semester. The final day of campus operations is scheduled for May 5, 2025, unless otherwise needed to support a smooth transition. For more info visit https://t.co/ntEtMMqxg6 pic.twitter.com/R6UGEYxDCR — St. Andrews University (@StAndrewsUniv) April 25, 2025

Legal Troubles May Have Contributed to the Shutdown

The closure comes on the heels of recent lawsuits involving sexual assault allegations made by former students. These legal challenges, combined with deep-rooted financial troubles, have created an unsustainable environment for the university’s continued operation.

In a social media post, St. Andrews, a branch campus of Webber International University, confirmed the campus will cease operations at the end of the Spring 2025 semester.

“The decision comes after detailed financial analysis, strategic evaluation, and comprehensive efforts to recover,” the statement reads.

Dr. Nelson Marquez, President and CEO of Webber International University, added:

“Despite every attempt to resolve these challenges internally, the financial and enrollment difficulties proved impossible to overcome. This was a painful yet necessary action.”

Transition Plans Underway to Support Affected Students and Faculty

To assist with the transition, the university is working on the following measures:

Teach-out agreements with accredited universities to help students complete their degrees.

Academic advising and transfer support for currently enrolled students.

Career and benefits counseling for impacted faculty and staff.

Protection and preservation of institutional archives and heritage collections, including those housed in the Scottish Heritage Center.

St. Andrews has launched a dedicated closure webpage at www.sa.edu/closure to keep students, parents, and community members informed of the latest updates during this transition period.