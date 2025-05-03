Once the largest fast-food chain in the US by store count, Subway has seen its number of locations drop from approximately 27,000 in 2014 to under 20,000 today.

Subway, the popular fast-food chain, has closed 631 restaurants across the United States in 2024, marking one of the most significant downsizing phases the brand has experienced in over 20 years, according to newly released franchise disclosure documents.

As reported by CNN, this is the eighth consecutive year Subway has reduced its domestic footprint.

Store Count Drops Below 20,000 After Decade-Long Decline

Once the largest fast-food chain in the US by store count, Subway has seen its number of locations drop from approximately 27,000 in 2014 to under 20,000 today. Despite this contraction, Subway still maintains the highest number of outlets in the country—surpassing both Starbucks and McDonald’s, according to Unionrayo.

In response to the closures, Subway said they are part of a broader transformation plan aimed at streamlining operations and focusing on more profitable locations. In a statement to CNN, the brand noted that it is assessing its US store network through a “strategic, data-driven approach” to ensure outlets are situated in ideal locations, feature modern design, and are operated by top-performing franchisees.

Subway also emphasized that while some restaurants are shutting down, others are being relocated or newly opened to enhance customer experience and consistency.

Staff Left in the Dark, Say Former Employees

However, the abrupt nature of the closures has sparked criticism from staff members. Joanne Kennedy, a store manager at a recently closed Oregon location, told Unionrayo that employees received no prior warning. “No heads-up, no notice, no transparency. We all found out the same day,” she said.

In 2024, Subway was acquired by private equity firm Roark Capital for $9.6 billion. The acquisition is expected to bring fresh leadership and new investments aimed at revitalizing the brand and accelerating its turnaround strategy in key markets.

While Subway is downsizing in the US, its international operations are expanding, with over 10,000 restaurants across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. In many global markets, Subway is increasingly viewed as a healthier fast-food alternative, fueling its overseas growth.