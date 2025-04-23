On Monday, Vance and his family arrived in India for a scheduled four-day visit. Within 24 hours of their arrival, a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir claimed over 25 lives, including foreign tourists.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis in Rome on Easter Sunday, accompanied by his wife and three children. Just one day after their meeting, Pope Francis passed away from a stroke.

On Monday, Vance and his family arrived in India for a scheduled four-day visit. Within 24 hours of their arrival, a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir claimed over 25 lives, including foreign tourists.

Although the events are entirely unrelated, some social media users have begun drawing unsettling connections between Vance’s travel itinerary and the tragedies that followed.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user named Sanjana Singh commented, “JD Vance’s world tour is something else! Meets the Pope in Italy, and poof—Pontiff’s gone the next day. Lands in India, and boom, Pahalgam terror attack kills 28, including an Italian and an Israeli. Coincidence or cosmic bad luck?”

JD Vance, the ultimate bad omen/Panauti.

Visited Pope: Pope died the next day.

Visited India: Terrorist attack in India the next day.

I am sure if he becomes president, the Earth will be hit with a giant asteroid. — Tirambad Shiwakoti तिरमबद शिवाकोटी (@tirambad) April 23, 2025

is JD Vance really carrying that badluck though!!!! https://t.co/uPIz2scX9y pic.twitter.com/jlZkhtmSy3 — A M O 🇿🇦 💭 (@Only_Botake) April 22, 2025

JD Vance went to Vatican and the Pope died. Came to India and a terrorist attack. This mf is a curse. Someone send him to Saudi or somewhere idk — Kanjam Bhat (@KanjamB) April 23, 2025

So the pope dies after meeting with jd vance.

Um so thats a really bad omen, just sayin.

I’m not a christian at all but at least pope francis showed empathy & compassion to all sorts of people. #PopeFrancis #EasterMonday pic.twitter.com/ukObG27KdB — Shanna Talley (@Oracle1313) April 21, 2025

Another user expressed unease over the timing of the events, writing, “I can’t help but feel that JD Vance brings misfortune. Just the day before yesterday, he met the Pope, and the very next day, the Pope passed away. Yesterday, he arrived in India, and today we’re witnessing this heinous terrorist attack. The timing feels eerily unsettling.”

Some took the speculation further. One user joked, “JD Vance should be sent to quarantine before he meets another person. Pope Francis died and a deadly attack in Pahalgam.”

Another post questioned, “Is this a coincidence or a strange pattern?”

Currently, JD Vance remains in India, traveling with his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. After landing on Monday morning, the family attended a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vance family will depart for the US on Thursday.

