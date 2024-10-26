Why Is There A ‘Poop Statue’ Installed Near The US Capitol?

The statue is six feet wide and placed strategically to allow viewers to see the infamous "poop" atop the desk aligned with the Capitol’s dome,

A satirical statue has appeared near the U.S. Capitol this week, catching the attention of passersby. The temporary installation features a large brass-colored desk topped with a pile of feces, modeled to resemble the popular poop emoji, minus the eyes. The display offers a pointed commentary on the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack and its aftermath.

The statue is six feet wide and placed strategically to allow viewers to see the infamous “poop” atop the desk aligned with the Capitol’s dome, as per Reuter report, A sign accompanying the statue makes its message clear, reading: “This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021, to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.”

It continues, quoting former President Donald Trump, who has referred to the Capitol rioters as “unbelievable patriots” and “warriors.” The sign’s tone, dripping with irony, calls out Trump’s repeated praise for the insurrectionists and frames the statue as a satirical tribute to their actions.

A Provocative Art Installation

The installation’s origins is not known. No artist’s name appears on the statue, though the National Park Service granted a permit for the week-long display to a group called Civic Crafted LLC. The woman listed on the permit has declined to comment publicly. In the words of local federal employee Joel Williams, who stopped by to view the display, “It’s brilliant satire from my perspective. But I just hope that a certain segment of this population doesn’t look at it like a trophy, like, ‘Oh, we did it; we accomplished our goal.’”

The timing and location of the statue have led many to speculate on its purpose, and reactions have been polarized. On social media, some users see it as a powerful critique, while others feel it risks memorializing the actions of January 6 rioters in a way that certain groups might interpret as celebratory.

A Stark Reminder of January 6

The events of January 6, 2021, remain fresh in the national consciousness. Thousands of supporters of then-President Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Trump has since perpetuated false claims of a stolen election, and recent comments from him have fueled controversy. Campaigning for the 2024 election, he has called January 6 defendants “hostages” and vowed to pardon them if elected.

The violence and vandalism of the Capitol assault left a lasting mark. Four people died in the chaos, a Capitol Police officer who fought against the rioters passed away the following day, and several officers later died by suicide. Congressional reports indicated that rioters even urinated and defecated in the historic building, causing approximately $1.5 million in damage.

Mocking and Memorializing

Visitors to the installation noted a nameplate on the back of the desk bearing the name of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This addition appears to mock Richard Barnett, who gained notoriety for putting his feet on Pelosi’s desk during the riot. Aldo Alvarez, a visitor from Monterrey, Mexico, remarked, “If taking a dump on someone’s desk is an act of democracy and bravery, then you’re wrong.”

The installation, meant to be both a satirical monument and a stark reminder, invites Americans to reflect on the troubling events and continued fallout from that day. Whether interpreted as a warning, a critique, or even a challenge to certain political narratives, the statue’s message remains unmistakable: the actions of January 6 should not be forgotten, nor should they be glorified.

