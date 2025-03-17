Why Is This French Politician Demanding The US To Give Back The Statue Of Liberty?

Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Glucksmann, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, has openly condemned President Donald Trump’s shift in U.S. foreign policy regarding the ongoing war.

A French politician has urged the United States to return the Statue of Liberty, arguing that America no longer upholds the values that inspired France to gift the monument in the first place.

“Give Us Back the Statue of Liberty,” Says Raphael Glucksmann

French Euro-deputy Raphael Glucksmann, a centre-left politician, made headlines during a recent convention of his Place Publique movement by calling for the return of the Statue of Liberty.

Addressing a cheering crowd, Glucksmann accused the U.S. of betraying the principles of freedom and democracy that the statue represents.

“We’re going to tell the Americans who have sided with tyrants and fired researchers for advocating scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,'” he stated.

He emphasized that the monument was originally a gift from the French people but suggested that, given America’s current trajectory, it might be better off in France.

“We gave it to you as a gift, but you seem to have abandoned its meaning. It will be just fine here at home,” he added.

The Historical Significance of the Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty was officially unveiled in New York Harbor on October 28, 1886, marking the centennial of the American Declaration of Independence.

Designed by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, the statue was a symbol of friendship between France and the U.S., celebrating shared values of liberty and democracy.

Although the original stands in New York, Paris also has a smaller replica located on a tiny island in the Seine River.

Glucksmann Criticizes Trump’s Policies on Ukraine and Science

Glucksmann, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, has openly condemned President Donald Trump’s shift in U.S. foreign policy regarding the ongoing war.

He criticized the Biden administration’s withdrawal of support for Ukraine and Trump’s decision to cut federal research funding, which has resulted in job losses for many scientists and researchers.

He proposed an alternative: “If you want to fire your best researchers—those who have made the U.S. a global leader in science and innovation—we will gladly welcome them in France.”

Since Trump’s return to the White House in January, the administration has significantly cut budgets for health and climate research, raising concerns among scientists and policymakers worldwide.

Glucksmann Condemns Far-Right Support for Trump and Musk

In addition to his critique of Trump, Glucksmann also took aim at far-right politicians in France, accusing them of being blind supporters of both Trump and Elon Musk.

He argued that their admiration for the U.S. president and billionaire entrepreneur aligns with their agenda of dismantling public services and limiting scientific freedom.

While the Statue of Liberty remains a powerful symbol of freedom, Glucksmann’s remarks have ignited a debate on whether the U.S. still embodies the ideals that led France to gift the monument in the first place.

Whether his demand gains traction remains to be seen, but it certainly highlights growing concerns over America’s global stance on democracy, science, and international cooperation.

