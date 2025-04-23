Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
Why Is Trump Paying From His Own Pocket To Install Two 100-Foot Flagpoles On The White House Grounds?

He confirmed the flagpoles would be privately funded, stating clearly, “Paid for by Trump.” However, he did not clarify whether the expense would be covered by his personal finances or campaign resources.

White House to install two 100-foot flagpoles


US President Donald Trump announced plans to install two towering American flagpoles, each nearly 100 feet tall, on both the north and south sides of the White House property.

During an unexpected walk across the North Lawn on April 23, 2025, Trump identified a location for the first of the planned structures. He explained that the opposite flagpole would be placed on the southern grounds, specifically on top of the mounds for symmetry.

“They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years,” Trump said while addressing reporters near the West Wing. “I’ve often said, you know, they don’t have a flag pole, per se. So we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds. It’s going to be two beautiful poles.”

He confirmed the flagpoles would be privately funded, stating clearly, “Paid for by Trump.” However, he did not clarify whether the expense would be covered by his personal finances or campaign resources.

Currently, the most prominent American flag on the White House grounds flies atop the main building. The addition of the new poles will bring even more visibility to the Stars and Stripes on the premises.

Interior Changes Also Underway

Trump’s exterior upgrades are part of broader changes he is making to the White House during his second term. Inside, the Oval Office now features bold gold accents on tables and portrait frames, enhancing the room’s visual impact.

Additionally, two portraits of Trump have been added to the presidential art collection. One of them has replaced a portrait of Barack Obama, which has been relocated to a different wall. The second Trump portrait now hangs between images of former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

