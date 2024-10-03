Why Is UK Handing Over Sovereignty Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius But Retaining Diego Garcia Military Base?

Mauritius, which gained independence in 1968, has long claimed the archipelago, named the British Indian Ocean Territory by the UK. The Mauritian Foreign Minister called the agreement "a day to remember" and a "seminal moment" in their relationship with Britain.

The United Kingdom has announced it will transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining its joint military base with the United States on Diego Garcia.

“Following two years of negotiation, this is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law,” the UK and Mauritius stated in a joint announcement.

The Political Agreement

Negotiations have been conducted respectfully and constructively, recognizing each party as equal sovereign states, based on international law, and aimed at resolving all unresolved matters between the UK and Mauritius regarding the Chagos Archipelago, including those affecting its former inhabitants, as stated in the release.

The political agreement remains subject to the finalization of a treaty and legal instruments, which both countries have pledged to complete swiftly. As part of this treaty, the UK will acknowledge Mauritius’ sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.

“In resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, the treaty will open a new chapter in our shared history, one which will continue to be based on mutual respect and trust as close Commonwealth partners committed to the security and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region. In reaching today’s political agreement, we have enjoyed the full support and assistance of our close partners, the United States of America and the Republic of India,” the joint statement added.

“Status Of The Base Will Be Undisputed And Legally Secure”

Britain has faced pressure for decades to return the Indian Ocean islands but has resisted due to the strategic importance of the Diego Garcia base, which plays a key role in supporting US operations in the Indian Ocean and Gulf regions.

“For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure,” said the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

US President Joe Biden praised the continuation of the base on Diego Garcia, the largest island in the chain, which has been used during conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations,” Biden said in a White House statement, noting the base’s “vital role in national, regional, and global security.”

In 1965, Britain decided to separate the islands from Mauritius, then still a colony, and establish a military base there, which was subsequently leased to the US. This led to the forced eviction of thousands of Chagos islanders, who have since filed numerous compensation claims in British courts.

Mauritius, which gained independence in 1968, has long claimed the archipelago, named the British Indian Ocean Territory by the UK. The Mauritian Foreign Minister called the agreement “a day to remember” and a “seminal moment” in their relationship with Britain.

In recent years, international demands for Britain to relinquish control of one of its remaining overseas territories have intensified. In 2019, the International Court of Justice advised Britain to return the islands, and the UN General Assembly passed a resolution that same year urging the UK to withdraw.

