Why Is UK Suspending Some Arms Exports To Israel?

UK has suspended certain arms sales to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international law. Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the suspension of 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, which affects equipment such as parts for fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.

The UK has suspended certain arms sales to Israel, citing a “clear risk” that the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international law. Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the suspension of 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, which affects equipment such as parts for fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.

An Israeli minister expressed disappointment, stating that the decision sent the “wrong message.” However, Amnesty International UK considered the suspension “too limited.”

Mr. Lammy stated that the UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defense and clarified that this move does not constitute an arms embargo. Israel’s minister for diaspora affairs, Amichai Chikli, remarked that the decision came at a “very sensitive moment” when Israelis were burying six people “murdered in Hamas tunnels.” He stressed the need for collaboration in combating terrorism, likening the fight against groups like Hamas to the broader struggle against radical Islam faced by Western civilization.

Israel expresses disappointment

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded by affirming that Israel operates according to international law. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis criticized the move, stating that it “beggars belief” and “feeds the falsehood” that Israel breaches international humanitarian law. He added that the announcement might encourage shared enemies.

Sacha Deshmukh, Chief Executive of Amnesty International UK, criticized the restrictions as “too limited and riddled with loopholes.” The organization has consistently called for a ceasefire and the allowance of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Deshmukh argued that the government’s decision implies an acknowledgment of potential war crimes by Israel in Gaza while still risking complicity in such actions.

Lammy stated that many MPs, lawyers, and international organizations had raised concerns about British arms export licensing to Israel. He initiated a review of British arms exports to Israel after the Labour government took office in July. Lammy noted that the review did not and “could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law” and that the decision was not a determination of innocence or guilt. However, he emphasized the government’s legal obligation to review all export licenses.

Violation of international humanitarian law

Lammy concluded that the assessment he received indicated a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law. The partial ban specifically covers items “which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza.”

In a written summary of the decision, the government cited Israel’s approach to Gaza aid and treatment of detainees as key factors in the decision but did not explain how the suspended licenses would address these concerns. Notably, parts made in the UK for the F35 fighters that Israel is using in Gaza are not included in the ban, as the planes are part of a global manufacturing program.

Politically, the decision is significant, even though UK arms sales to Israel are relatively small, making up just 1% of the country’s defense imports. The United States remains the largest supplier of arms to Israel, accounting for 69% of its imports of major conventional arms between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Nonetheless, it is noteworthy that one of Israel’s closest allies has judged there is a clear risk that some of its arms exports could be used to violate international humanitarian law.

Labour government taking its own line?

The conversation about suspending arms sales began during the last Conservative government but escalated under the new Labour administration. Labour clarified that it had maintained its position on supporting Israel’s security, describing it as “solid” and “unyielding.” However, this marks the third instance since Labour took office in July where they diverged from the previous Tory government’s approach.

Read More: Israel-Hamas War: Will Biden Present A Final Gaza Deal Before Ending His Term?

Two weeks into office, Labour announced the resumption of funding for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, following a review of alleged links between its staff and terror groups. Shortly after, Labour decided to drop plans to challenge the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) right to seek an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Labour government has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the release of all hostages, and an increase in aid to civilians in Gaza. Some backbench Labour MPs have been urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to go further by completely banning British arms sales to Israel.

Conservatives question the government’s intent

Labour lost several former strongholds to independent candidates campaigning on pro-Palestinian platforms in the general election. Critics of the government are already claiming that the suspension does not go far enough. Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran mentioned that her party would “carefully scrutinise” the details of the announcement, particularly the export licenses that have not been suspended. She expressed concern that the decision was made solely based on the risk of use in Gaza and not the West Bank.

Green MP Ellie Chowns has questioned why so many licenses were exempt from the suspension, expressing concern that the government was not consistently applying the principle that there is a clear risk of UK-licensed weapons being used in breach of international humanitarian law.

On the other hand, Conservative MPs, including shadow foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell, criticized the decision. Mitchell remarked that the move appeared to be designed to appease Labour’s backbenches while not offending Israel, a Middle Eastern ally, but feared it would fail on both counts.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade noted that since 2008, the UK has granted arms export licenses to Israel worth £574m ($727m) in total. Research by Parliament showed that the value of licenses granted declined from £42 million in 2022 to £18.2 million in 2023.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks: Deaths Of Six Hostages Throws Negotiations Into Tumult