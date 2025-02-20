Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Why Is US Downsizing It's Diplomatic Mission In China?

Why Is US Downsizing It’s Diplomatic Mission In China?

Washington is set to slash its diplomatic footprint in China, signaling a major recalibration in its foreign policy amid escalating trade tensions. The move marks one of the most significant cuts to U.S. diplomatic personnel in the region since formal ties were established in 1979.

Why Is US Downsizing It’s Diplomatic Mission In China?

Washington is set to slash its diplomatic footprint in China, signaling a major recalibration in its foreign policy amid trade tensions.


The United States is preparing to reduce its diplomatic mission in China by 10%, marking a significant shift in its foreign policy approach amid ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, American diplomats stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and consular officials across mainland China and Hong Kong are expected to receive official notices as early as Friday. The downsizing will impact personnel in diplomatic missions in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Wuhan, and Hong Kong. However, it remains unclear whether the affected employees will be reassigned to other locations.

Substantial Cut to the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in China

Reports described the reduction as “significant,” noting that it could be the most substantial cut to the U.S. diplomatic presence in China since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 1979.

Reports indicate that the reduction is part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to restructure U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide. In recent weeks, 60 contractors at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor have reportedly been dismissed, with additional layoffs expected in other departments.

The move follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, instructing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to initiate a comprehensive overhaul of the foreign service. The order mandates that U.S. diplomats ensure the “faithful and effective implementation” of Trump’s foreign policy agenda. It also stipulates that failure to comply with the president’s directives could result in disciplinary action or dismissal.

New Leadership in U.S. Diplomatic Mission

Trump has consistently emphasized aligning U.S. foreign policy with his “America First” doctrine and has pledged to remove government employees he perceives as disloyal. Just hours after assuming office on January 20, Trump froze most U.S. foreign aid, insisting that such assistance must align with his administration’s priorities.

As part of the diplomatic shakeup, Trump has nominated former Republican Senator David Perdue as the next U.S. ambassador to China. Unlike his predecessor, Nicholas Burns, a seasoned career diplomat, Perdue has a background in business and experience working in Asia. His appointment awaits Senate confirmation, but significant opposition is not anticipated given the Republican majority in the chamber.

Additionally, Sarah Beran, a former special assistant for China affairs on the National Security Council staff, assumed the role of deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing last month.

In Hong Kong, U.S. Consul General Gregory May is nearing the end of his three-year tenure. His deputy, David Schlaefer, previously served as a senior assistance coordinator at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv before and during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Impact of the Reshuffle

The reduction of the U.S. diplomatic workforce in China underscores a strategic shift in Washington’s approach to foreign relations amid persistent trade conflicts and geopolitical tensions. The move signals the administration’s intent to streamline diplomatic efforts while reinforcing its commitment to an “America First” foreign policy stance. The long-term implications of this downsizing remain to be seen, particularly in the context of U.S.-China relations, which continue to evolve amid ongoing economic and political frictions.

Also Read: China Urges US to Reverse Taiwan Policy Changes; Urges US To ‘Correct Its Mistake’

