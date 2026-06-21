Why Is US Ending Funding For South Africa’s HIV Programmes After Decades Of PEPFAR Support?

The United States will begin phasing out financial support for HIV and AIDS programmes in South Africa, ending one of the most significant international public health partnerships in the country. The move is expected to affect initiatives backed by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has helped fund HIV testing, treatment, prevention, and community outreach for more than two decades.

Funding Cut Linked To Diplomatic Tensions

The Trump administration has tied the decision to broader diplomatic disputes with South Africa, including allegations concerning the treatment of the white Afrikaner minority and disagreements over domestic government policies. South African authorities have rejected these allegations and defended their policies as measures to address historical inequalities. Rather than an abrupt termination, the funding reduction is expected to take place in phases, giving programmes some time to adjust while US-backed grants are wound down.

South Africa has the world’s largest HIV epidemic, with millions of people relying on public health services that PEPFAR supports directly or indirectly. Since its launch in 2003, the US initiative has invested billions of dollars globally and has been credited with saving millions of lives through expanded access to antiretroviral treatment and prevention programmes. The annual US contribution to South Africa’s HIV response has been estimated at roughly $400 million, supporting healthcare workers, testing campaigns, and services for vulnerable communities.

Experts Warn Of Health Risks

Public health experts have warned that reduced US funding could disrupt HIV prevention efforts, particularly community-based programmes that encourage testing, early diagnosis, and the uptake of preventive medicines. Several analyses published recently have concluded that earlier aid reductions have already weakened parts of South Africa’s HIV infrastructure. Researchers have also expressed concern that funding cuts may hamper the rollout of innovative HIV prevention tools, including long-acting injectable medicines designed to reduce new infections.

South Africa Faces Pressure To Fill the Gap

The South African government has previously stated its intention to increase domestic financing for healthcare programmes, but replacing the scale of US assistance will require significant budgetary commitments and coordination with international partners.

Health advocates argue that maintaining uninterrupted access to HIV treatment and prevention services will be critical to preserving decades of progress in reducing new infections and AIDS-related deaths.

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