Netanyahu has come under heavy criticism after accusing Western leaders of encouraging antisemitism and siding with Hamas.

Netanyahu has come under heavy criticism after accusing Western leaders of encouraging antisemitism and siding with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under heavy criticism from several of Israel’s closest allies after accusing Western leaders of encouraging antisemitism and siding with Hamas, The Guardian reported on Friday. The accusations come amid rising international outrage over Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen.

Netanyahu Says Macron, Carney and Starmer Are ‘On The Wrong Side Of Justice’

On Thursday night, Netanyahu posted a sharply worded message on X, taking direct aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. These leaders had earlier issued a joint statement urging Israel to end its military offensive in Gaza and allow unrestricted humanitarian aid.

“I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer, when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of justice,” Netanyahu wrote. He accused them of not “advancing peace” but rather “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever.”

Netanyahu’s post also referenced a widely criticised and subsequently retracted claim made by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, who stated that 14,000 Palestinian babies would die within 48 hours if aid did not reach Gaza. The UN later clarified that the timeframe was over a year, not two days, as reported by The Guardian.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The press repeats it. The mob believed it. And a young couple is then brutally gunned down in Washington,” Netanyahu reportedly said, linking the misinformation to the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in the U.S.—an act Israeli officials suspect was influenced by global criticism of Israel.

French Minister Says Netanyahu’s comments Are ‘Absurd and Slanderous’

Netanyahu’s comments have been met with sharp rebuttals from multiple governments. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called the accusations “absurd and slanderous.”

“Accusing of encouraging antisemitism or [supporting] Hamas whoever defends the two-state solution is absurd and slanderous,” The Guardian quoted Noël Barrot as saying.

Britain’s armed forces minister, Luke Pollard, also rebuked Netanyahu’s stance while reaffirming condemnation of the embassy killings: “We’re absolutely clear that the best way to bring peace to the Middle East is with an immediate ceasefire… and with massive amounts of aid getting to the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Germany, typically one of Israel’s most steadfast allies, criticised the current level of aid allowed into Gaza as “too little too late.” However, it stopped short of supporting EU efforts to review trade agreements with Israel for human rights compliance.

Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Since the offensive resumed in March, an estimated 3,000 people have been killed in Gaza, reports say. Aid agencies warn that many more lives are at risk unless immediate, large-scale humanitarian relief is allowed in.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the situation as “the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict.” He said only a “teaspoon of aid” had reached Gaza and accused Israel of blocking access: “Four-fifths of the territory had been made a no-go zone for the people of Gaza.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is currently pushing for the delivery of 100 aid trucks through Israeli checkpoints, even requesting that the convoy be allowed to pass on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, as a sign of goodwill. The UAE, reportedly with the support of Donald Trump, expressed doubt that Israel’s proposed alternative aid distribution body, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, will be operational in time to prevent mass starvation.

Meanwhile, an umbrella network of Palestinian aid groups reported that only 119 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the blockade was partially lifted. They claimed that the Israeli military targetted protection teams escorting the trucks, resulting in six deaths. “They stole food meant for children and families suffering from severe hunger,” the group said, referring to looting incidents near Khan Younis.

Political Calculations and Diplomatic Fallout

Diplomats across the Middle East see Netanyahu’s combative stance as an attempt to bolster his domestic political position, the report said, adding that Arab ministers have warned that his confrontations with Western allies and refusal to define clear war aims risk isolating Israel globally and deepening the conflict without resolution.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has pressed for hostage releases and limited ceasefires through direct diplomacy. This has reportedly left Netanyahu embarrassed, The Guardian reported, quoting Arab officials familiar with the negotiations.