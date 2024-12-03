Why Joe Biden Pardoned Hunter Biden, Know Reason Behind The U-Turn

In a deeply personal and unexpected move, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden made a decision that surprised many – he pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, just days before his sentencing for federal gun and tax fraud charges. For months, Biden had been weighing this decision, a dilemma between his role as President and as a father. His stance on the matter had remained clear: he would not intervene in his son’s legal troubles. However, the father’s emotional pull ultimately prevailed, overriding political considerations.

The decision to issue the pardon covers potential offenses from January 1, 2014, to December 1, 2024, allowing Hunter to avoid criminal charges and jail time. With Hunter’s criminal hearings likely to be canceled, the move marks a significant moment in the ongoing Biden family saga. Moreover, the pardon also extends to Hunter’s time on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that raised numerous questions about his financial dealings.

Joe Biden’s decision came at a time when he had been closely observing the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The former President’s embrace of loyalists and the increasing political weaponization of legal matters likely added a layer of complexity to Biden’s own decision-making process. Trump, during a meeting with Biden at the White House, had expressed sympathy for the Biden family’s legal struggles, a moment of rare empathy from a political adversary.

For Joe Biden, the pardon was about much more than politics. As a father, Biden saw his son, a recovering addict, endure years of public scrutiny. As he faced his son’s impending legal consequences, the President’s fatherly instincts took over. He decided that, as a father, he could offer Hunter the one thing he could: protection from the court system that had already been unforgiving.

Biden’s pardon has not been without controversy. The decision sparked an internal struggle between Biden’s sense of duty as President, where impartiality is key, and his deep love for his son. After a reflective meeting with top advisors at the White House, Biden explained that it was “time to end all of this.”

Despite being seen as a controversial decision, Biden’s actions reflect the complex human dynamic between duty and love—a President trying to balance the scales of justice while offering his son the safety and compassion he felt his family deserved. With the clock ticking down on his presidency, Biden has chosen to act on what is most important to him—family.

