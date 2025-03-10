Why Lalit Modi, Ex-IPL Boss, Chose Vanuatu Citizenship After Surrendering Indian Passport

Lalit Modi’s attempt to surrender his Indian passport has triggered unexpected consequences, with Vanuatu’s Prime Minister ordering the cancellation of his citizenship. The move raises fresh questions about the controversial ‘golden passport’ scheme and Modi’s legal battles.

Days after Lalit Modi, the former founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), applied to surrender his Indian passport at the Indian High Commission in London, Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has ordered the cancellation of the passport issued to him. The move, announced on Monday, comes as the fugitive faces renewed scrutiny over his alleged involvement in financial irregularities during his tenure as IPL chief.

Vanuatu Prime Minister’s Directive on Lalit Modi

According to an official statement from the Republic of Vanuatu, the decision to revoke Modi’s passport follows fresh media revelations highlighting his status as a wanted individual in India.

“I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr. Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media,” the official release stated.

The statement further disclosed that Interpol had twice rejected India’s request for a red notice against Modi due to a lack of substantive judicial evidence. “Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr. Modi’s citizenship application,” the release added.

The latest development marks a significant turn in the long-running saga involving Modi, who fled to the UK 15 years ago amid allegations of embezzlement worth crores of rupees. While India has sought his extradition, little progress has been made. The situation took a fresh twist when Modi acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation with a population smaller than that of Puducherry, a Union Territory in India.

Why Did Lalit Modi Choose Vanuatu?

Vanuatu is known for its controversial ‘golden passport’ program, which allows wealthy individuals to obtain citizenship for a payment of USD 150,000 (approximately Rs 1.3 crore). The appeal of this scheme lies in its minimal documentation requirements and swift processing time—citizenship can be granted in just one month without the applicant needing to visit the country.

The program is a crucial revenue source for Vanuatu, accounting for nearly 40% of its national income. The nation, among the world’s poorest, even reported a budget surplus in 2021, thanks to the demand for its passports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Vanuatu passport grants visa-free entry to over 120 countries, including the UK and European nations, making it highly attractive to individuals seeking global mobility. Additionally, Vanuatu is a known tax haven, offering zero income, corporate, or wealth tax.

Growing Indian and NRI Interest in Vanuatu Citizenship

Reports indicate that Vanuatu is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Indians and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Over the past two years, at least 30 Indian-origin individuals have acquired its citizenship. However, the majority of the passports under this program have been issued to Chinese nationals.

Despite its advantages, the golden passport scheme has faced criticism. Investigations, including one by The Guardian, have revealed that the program has been exploited by global criminal networks. The lax regulations provide an avenue for individuals with questionable financial histories to gain backdoor access to the UK and European Union.

