Why MEA Issues Advisory for Indians Taking Jobs on Black Sea Ships Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

With the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remaining highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government has advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

What MEA Says in Advisory for Jobs on Black Sea Ships

In a detailed advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs said it should be ensured that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards.

MEA said the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.

“Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks,” the advisory said, noting that since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives.

“Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments,” the advisory said.

It said those who choose to undertake such employment should exercise the utmost caution and observe precautions which include obtaining comprehensive information from employers/ recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel’s intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures.

“Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency,” the advisory said.

“Keep family members informed of your itinerary and maintain regular contact. Regularly monitor and comply with advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, and other relevant Government of India authorities, as well as safety instructions issued by vessel operators and the competent maritime authorities,” it added.

How Can Indians Seek Help in the Black Sea Region?

MEA advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the conflict-affected region to refer to the Security Advisory issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, earlier this month.

It said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region.

The emergency contact numbers are: Embassy of India, Russia: +7 9652773414, Embassy of India, Ukraine: +38 0933559958.

What Is Indian Government Doing for Indian Seafarers?

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration, the regulator under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has been issuing advisories and circulars in response to evolving security situations in conflict-sensitive maritime regions.

In a circular in June this year, the DGMA outlined the precautionary measures for Indian seafarers in view of the Heightened Security Situation in the Gulf Region.

It reiterated heightened security vigilance, directing shipping companies and RPSL companies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict areas until further orders (except emergency crew changes with consent), monitoring and reporting requirements, and dissemination of verified security information.

The Shipping Ministry had said earlier that a dedicated helpline has been established for providing assistance to seafarers.

The stakeholders have also been directed to establish emergency communication mechanisms, maintain liaison with Indian Missions and Consular authorities, monitor official advisories, facilitate assistance to affected seafarers, and provide appropriate support during distress situations.

Inputs from ANI

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