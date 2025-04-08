Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Meta Has Blocked Livestreaming By Teenagers On Instagram

Why Meta Has Blocked Livestreaming By Teenagers On Instagram

Meta has expanded its safety measures for teens on Instagram by blocking access to the platform's Live feature for users under 16 unless they have parental permission.

Why Meta Has Blocked Livestreaming By Teenagers On Instagram

Instagram,


Meta has expanded its safety measures for teens on Instagram by blocking access to the platform’s Live feature for users under 16 unless they have parental permission, foreign media reported. As part of the change, which is aimed at protecting young users from potential online risks, teens will also need parental approval to turn-off a feature that blurs images with suspected nudity in their direct messages, the report said.

Instagram’s Teen Accounts and Extended Protections
Along with these changes, Meta is also extending its teen account system on Instagram to Facebook and Messenger. Teen accounts were introduced last year and automatically apply certain safety features, including:

  • Allowing parents to set daily usage limits
  • Blocking access to Instagram at specific times
  • Letting parents view the accounts their child is messaging with.

These measures will be rolled out to Facebook and Messenger in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, the report said, adding that users under 16 will need parental permission to change the default settings, while those aged 16-17 can adjust them on their own.

According to the report, to this date, Instagram’s teen account system is used by 54 million under-18s globally. More than 90% of 13- to 15-year-olds have stuck with their default safety settings. NSPCC, a child protection charity in the UK, welcomed these new safety measures but urged Meta to do more. Matthew Sowemimo, Associate Head of policy for child safety online at NSPCC, told The Guardian that “for these changes to be truly effective, they must be combined with proactive measures, so (that) dangerous content doesn’t proliferate on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger in the first place.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Online Safety Act and Child Protection Laws

The development came as the UK enforced its new Online Safety Act –  a law that requires platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and others to prevent harmful content such as child sexual abuse or self-harm material. If dangerous content does appear, it must be removed.

The Act also ensures that platforms take steps to protect minors from harmful material, such as suicide-related content. However, there are concerns that parts of the law could be weakened in trade talks between the UK and the US, a move that child safety groups have strongly opposed, the report stated.

 

Filed under

facebook Facebook Messenger Insta livestreaming Instagram Meta for teenagers Meta safety measures

Protests against the Waqf

Manipur Sees Heavy Protests Over Waqf Amendment Bill
newsx

Delhi Horror: Deadly Car Fire On Bijwasan Road Kills One, Police Investigating Cause
newsx

It Is Not Artificial Intelligence That Is Dangerous — It’s Anumula Intelligence That Is Truly...
newsx

Protests Erupt In Jaipur After Drunk Driving Hit-And-Run Kills 3 In Nahargarh
newsx

Viral Video: Harshit Rana’s Aggressive Send-Off To Aiden Markram Sparks Drama In IPL 2025 KKR...
newsx

Wall Street Surges As US Stocks Rebound; S&P 500 Opens 3.4% Higher
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Manipur Sees Heavy Protests Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Manipur Sees Heavy Protests Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Delhi Horror: Deadly Car Fire On Bijwasan Road Kills One, Police Investigating Cause

Delhi Horror: Deadly Car Fire On Bijwasan Road Kills One, Police Investigating Cause

It Is Not Artificial Intelligence That Is Dangerous — It’s Anumula Intelligence That Is Truly Harmful To Telangana Says MLC Kavitha

It Is Not Artificial Intelligence That Is Dangerous — It’s Anumula Intelligence That Is Truly...

Protests Erupt In Jaipur After Drunk Driving Hit-And-Run Kills 3 In Nahargarh

Protests Erupt In Jaipur After Drunk Driving Hit-And-Run Kills 3 In Nahargarh

Viral Video: Harshit Rana’s Aggressive Send-Off To Aiden Markram Sparks Drama In IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG Clash At Eden Gardens

Viral Video: Harshit Rana’s Aggressive Send-Off To Aiden Markram Sparks Drama In IPL 2025 KKR...

Entertainment

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank