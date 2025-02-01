Why Netanyahu Chose Major General Eyal Zamir As Israel’s New Army Chief Over Two Other Contenders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed retired Major General Eyal Zamir as Israel's new armed forces chief, following the resignation of Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi in January. Zamir, a seasoned military leader, takes over amid significant shifts in Israel's military leadership after the devastating October 7 attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday the appointment of retired Major General Eyal Zamir as Israel’s new armed forces chief, following the resignation of his predecessor, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi. Halevi stepped down in January 2023, taking responsibility for the failure to prevent Hamas’s devastating attack on October 7, 2023.

According to Netanyahu’s office, the decision was made in agreement with Defence Minister Israel Katz. The statement confirmed that Zamir would take over as the next chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), marking the beginning of a new leadership chapter in the military.

Major General Eyal Zamir Military Career

Eyal Zamir, 59, has been serving as the director general of the Defence Ministry since 2023. He is a seasoned military leader, having previously served as the IDF’s deputy chief of staff and as the head of the army’s Southern Command, which is responsible for operations in Gaza. In his role as head of Southern Command, Zamir played a key part in efforts to counteract offensive terror tunnels from Gaza into Israeli territory, as reported by the Defence Ministry.

Zamir’s appointment follows the resignation of Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, who left his post on January 21, 2023. Halevi resigned shortly after a fragile ceasefire agreement in Gaza took effect, resulting in the release of 18 hostages by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. In his resignation letter, Halevi took responsibility for the military’s failure to prevent the October 7 attack, although he also acknowledged the “significant successes” the military had achieved since then.

Why Eyal Zamir was a Strong Contender for the Position

Zamir had been widely considered the frontrunner for the role of IDF chief of staff. Two other candidates—Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, the current deputy chief of staff, and Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, the former Ground Forces chief—were also under consideration. Katz interviewed all three candidates before selecting Zamir for the position.

The appointment process included a review by the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee, as required by law for senior military positions in Israel, followed by confirmation in a cabinet vote.

Zamir is set to assume his new role on March 6, 2025, becoming the 24th chief of staff of the IDF. Upon his appointment, he will inherit a military leadership team undergoing significant changes. The resignation of top generals, including Halevi and the wartime head of Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, highlighted the military’s response to the failures surrounding the October 7 attack.

Zamir’s Background and Career Milestones

Zamir’s selection is seen as a culmination of his extensive military career. Originally from Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat, Zamir joined the military in 1984. He rose through the ranks, initially training as a tank officer, and later commanded the 7th Armored Brigade in 2003 and the 36th Armored Division in 2009. His strategic insights were further demonstrated when he served as Prime Minister Netanyahu’s military secretary between 2012 and 2015.

Following his tenure as military secretary, Zamir took command of the IDF Southern Command, overseeing military responses to violent protests organized by Hamas along the Gaza border. From 2018 to 2021, he served as the IDF’s deputy chief of staff before moving to the United States for a visiting research fellow position at the Washington Institute.

In 2023, Zamir was appointed director general of the Defense Ministry, where he has served until now.

