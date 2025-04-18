Hungary is planning to launch a non-binding nationwide poll next week asking citizens if Ukraine should be allowed to join the EU.

Hungary is planning to launch a non-binding nationwide poll next week asking citizens if Ukraine should be allowed to join the EU.

Hungary is planning to launch a non-binding nationwide poll next week asking citizens if Ukraine should be allowed to join the EU, in a vote that mirrors past efforts by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to reinforce his Eurosceptic stance, AFP reported on Friday. Here’s all you need to know about the planned referendum, which, reports suggest, will have little to no legal implications.

What’s Happening?

According to AFP, a document sent with the ballots makes unsubstantiated claims — that EU funds for Hungary will be diverted to Ukraine, Ukrainian labour will take Hungarian jobs, and potential epidemics could spread due to low vaccination rates in Ukraine.

These consultations are non-binding letter campaigns often criticised for leading questions and low turnout, reports suggest. According to a report in Kyiv Independent, a 2023 migration poll asked if Hungarians supported Brussels creating “ migrant ghettos “ in Hungary — only 20% responded, with 99% saying no. “For the first time, Hungarians have a chance in Europe to decide whether they support Ukraine’s EU membership or not”, government spokesperson Balazs Orbán had said at the time in a post on X.

migrant ghettos in Hungary — only 20% responded, with 99% saying no. “For the first time, Hungarians have a chance in Europe to decide whether they support Ukraine’s EU membership or not”, government spokesperson Balazs Orbán had said at the time in a post on X. The developments come as Orbán claimed that Ukraine’s accession would “ruin” the EU. “We have the so-called national consultation scheme, which we use regularly to collect the opinion of the people, so we will use the same scheme just now,” Orbán had said after an emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels last month, Politico reported. Orbán, seen as the bloc’s most pro-Russian leader, has opposed aid to Ukraine and reportedly continues to have close ties with Moscow.

Opposition Leader Magyar Backs Ukraine’s EU Bid

At a recent rally, opposition leader Peter Magyar revealed results from his party’s “Voice of the Nation” survey:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

98% supported Hungary’s EU membership and 58% backed Ukraine joining the EU



“The results show that the subject divides society and so will be put to a legally binding referendum when we take power,” Magyar had said, according to AFP, while promising to make Hungary “a proud and trusted NATO ally and a complete part of the EU” once again.

Magyar’s Tisza party, the report said, is now the biggest threat to Orbán’s rule since 2010, with polls showing Orban’s party Fidesz losing ground.

EU Bypasses Hungary on Support for Ukraine

In March, Hungary refused to sign a joint EU statement reaffirming support for Ukraine. The other 26 states moved ahead without Orbán.

Reports suggest EU diplomats are growing accustomed to sidestepping Hungarian vetoes for symbolic or voluntary initiatives.

For binding matters like EU accession, however, unanimous consent is mandatory — giving Hungary veto power, reports say.

Orban Criticizes EU’s Ukraine Policy

Orbán has in the past supported US-led peace talks that excluded Kyiv and the EU, telling reporters, “In our understanding, there is one simple mission [for] the European Union, to support … [US] President Donald Trump’s efforts to make peace”, DW reported.

Other EU leaders view Hungary’s stance as obstructive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently told EU leaders, “It’s simply anti-European when one person blocks decisions that are important for the entire continent or that have already been agreed upon. Europe needs speed in making decisions and clear tools to protect itself from unnecessary blockages.”

Hungary Holds Up Sanctions; More Clashes Expected

Hungary delayed the renewal of sanctions against Russia in March until certain names were removed from the blacklist, DW reported.

In July, another deadline for the huge economic sanctions the EU has imposed on Russia will be up for renewal again, the report said, adding that Slovak PM Robert Fico has signalled readiness to block sanctions if they “undermine the peace process.”

Ukraine’s EU Journey Began in 2022

Ukraine applied for EU membership just days after Russian advances in February 2022 and was granted candidate status within months, though accession talks began in June 2024, according to a report in Kyiv Independent.

EU leaders have floated 2030 as a target for Ukraine’s entry — but the process is long, with potential hurdles like anti-corruption reforms and wartime instability, the DW report said.

Additionally, Hungary’s veto power could still pose a major obstacle, even if broader EU support exists.

ALSO READ: US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained