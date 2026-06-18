Why Pakistan Is Returning To Bay Of Bengal After 55 Years With Chinese Made Hangor-Class Submarine

Pakistan is showing up in the Bay of Bengal after fifty-five years. A Pakistani Hangor-class submarine commissioned in April in China has arrived in Karachi. The last time Pakistan had a presence in BoB was in 1971. That year, when the Bangladesh liberation war was going on, Pakistani submarine PNS Hangor sank India’s INS Khukri. It was Pakistan’s most high-value naval strike and India’s first naval warship loss in wartime since it gained freedom in 1947 from the British Empire. Despite the sinking incident, India gave a bloody nose to Pakistan in the war and helped Bangladesh to gain independence.

Pakistan Navy In Bay Of Bengal

Over five decades down the line, the Pakistani security apparatus is celebrating the new naval installation, talking about its role beyond the Arabian Sea, which is Pakistan’s naval front yard. Reports quoting Pakistani naval authorities say that the submarine in the BoB could give the ability to have a presence in the region far away from home. The region had zero Pakistani presence since 1971. It was restricted to the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan is describing the development as a “game changer” with reports saying that Islamabad is planning to induct eight submarines of the class. Before the arrival of PNS Hango, the Pakistan Navy operated only five submarines. Islamabad is replacing Agosta submarines with Chinese-built Hangor-class submarines.

Warming Relations Between Pakistan And Bangladesh

The development comes as Pakistan and Bangladesh mend civilian and military ties after the removal of Sheikh Hasina, who was seen as close to India. After her removal, interim leader Muhammad Yunus warmed relations with Islamabad. Several civilian and military leaders from Pakistan visited Bangladesh. The two countries worked on increasing the people-to-people connectivity by announcing several measures, such as the resumption of flights. Bangladeshi Air Force chief visited Pakistan in January. He met Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and expressed interest in buying China-Pakistan-made JF-17 fighter jets.

India has a dominant presence in the Bay of Bengal. India’s Eastern Command is based in Vishakhapattnam, which is close to the BoB. India transports goods and energy products to and from Bangladesh through this route. India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka are the littoral states of BoB. Countries are competing in the water body by deploying advanced naval vessels to wield power in the Indo-Pacific. It is not the territorial sea of any country. The waterbody is governed under international law. Countries with coastal borders can exercise sovereignty over a territorial sea extending up to 12 nautical miles (22 km) from their coastline and sovereign rights over an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) extending up to 200 nautical miles (370 km).

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