Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
Why Some Europeans Are Reconsidering Travel to the US

An increasing number of Europeans are reconsidering travel to the US, citing political concerns, economic factors & stricter border policies.


In recent months, an increasing number of Europeans have been reconsidering their travel plans to the United States, citing political concerns, economic factors, and stricter border policies, reports suggest. The shift is evident in declining visitor numbers and changing travel patterns, as some opt for alternative destinations such as Mexico and Canada.

Political Tensions Influencing Travel Decisions

According to a Reuters report, one of the key reasons behind the decline in European tourists heading to the US is dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s political actions and rhetoric, with some travellers cancelling their planned trips to US states after witnessing a tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling Trump “rude” and “immature.” Some others, the report suggests, are reconsidering trips due to the US administration’s foreign policies, including Trump’s comments on Greenland and a global trade war.

According to travel agents across Europe, these political developments have directly impacted travel interests. Steen Albrechtsen, a senior product manager at Copenhagen-based Albatros Travel, told Reuters that his company has stopped marketing US tours due to declining client interest and tensions between the US and Denmark.

Declining European Tourism Numbers

Western European visitors to the US decreased by one percent in February 2025, compared to a 14 percent increase during the same period in 2024, the report stated, citing recent data from the US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO).

According to NTTO, the sharpest declines were seen among travellers from Slovenia (-26%), Switzerland, Belgium, and Denmark.

Germany, one of the largest sources of European tourists to the US, also saw a nine percent drop in visits in February, following an 18 percent rise the previous year. British tourists, however, continue to show stable demand for US travel.

Economic Factors and Stricter Border Policies

Beyond political concerns, economic and logistical issues also play a role in Europeans’ changing travel habits. The strong US dollar, which surged before Trump’s inauguration, has made American travel more expensive for Europeans. Additionally, a sluggish European economy has deterred long-haul travel for some.

Strict border policies and tighter visa vetting procedures under the Trump administration have also raised concerns. Reports of increased scrutiny at border crossings have further discouraged some travellers.

Canada and Mexico as Alternative Destinations

As interest in U.S. travel declines, many Europeans are turning to Canada. According to German travel agency America Unlimited, Germans in particular are choosing Canada as an alternative, following Trump’s remarks about Canada potentially becoming the “51st state.” Speaking to Reuters, America Unlimited CEO Timo Kohlenberg described the trend as an “unprecedented boom” in Canadian tourism.

Similarly, Canadians appear to be avoiding travel to the US in favour of Europe. Short-term rental analytics company Key Data reported a 32 percent increase in European vacation rentals booked by Canadians for summer 2025 compared to the previous year, according to Reuters.

Despite the downturn, some travel companies remain optimistic. Expressing optimism, one of Europe’s largest tour operator, TUI, told Reuters that they hope for a stable demand for US city trips and camper tours, with an expected increase in German tourists travelling to the US in 2025.

 

