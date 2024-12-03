Why South Korea Could Become The First Country To Disappear From Earth? The Reason Might Shock You

South Korea’s fertility rate has hit an all-time low, sparking fears of national extinction. The government is considering major incentives to address this crisis.

South Korea, once celebrated for its rapid economic rise and modern advancements, is now facing a future that could drastically alter its demographic landscape. If the country’s fertility rate continues to plummet, its population could shrink to a third of its current size by the year 2100. This alarming decline has sparked discussions about a possible “national extinction” and left the government scrambling for solutions.

Dropping Fertility Rate

South Korea’s fertility rate has been the lowest in the world for years, and it has dropped even further in 2023. The country’s fertility rate hit an all-time low of 0.72 children per woman, far below the replacement rate of 2.1, which is needed to maintain a stable population. This rate is expected to decline further to 0.6 children per woman in 2024, according to recent data from Statistics Korea.

Experts have warned that if this trend persists, South Korea’s population, currently at 51 million, could be halved by 2100. These frightening predictions have sparked a national conversation about the country’s future and raised the urgency for drastic measures.

Financial Incentives and Public Survey

In a desperate bid to reverse the trend, the South Korean government is exploring bold financial incentives. One of the most discussed proposals is a cash incentive of 100 million won (around $76,000 USD) for each child born. The government believes that this financial support, coupled with other programs, may encourage more couples to have children.

MUST READ: Bangladesh Lawyer Defending Chinmoy Das Attacked, Admitted In ICU

To gauge public opinion on this approach, the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission has launched a nationwide survey. The survey asks South Koreans if they would support an annual expenditure of 22 trillion won (approximately $17 billion USD) on incentives to encourage childbirth. This amount would make up nearly half of the country’s total budget allocated to combat low birth rates.

Currently, South Korean parents already receive between 35 million and 50 million won in financial assistance, which includes support for education, child care, and health until the child turns 7. However, these measures have proven insufficient to address the deep-rooted concerns of many South Koreans, such as the soaring cost of living, competitive work culture, and gender inequality.

Factors Behind South Korea’s Fertility Decline

The decline in South Korea’s fertility rate is not a recent phenomenon. Its origins can be traced back to the 1960s when the government, facing rapid population growth, initiated family planning policies. Back then, the fertility rate was over 6 children per woman, and South Korea’s per capita income was just 20% of the global average. By the early 1980s, as the economy grew, the fertility rate fell to 2.4 children per woman, still above the replacement level, but showing the first signs of the demographic decline that would follow.

Today, the country’s young couples are facing immense pressures. High housing costs, long working hours, and the rising costs of child-rearing have made many reluctant to have children. For many, the dream of starting a family feels financially impossible. Social expectations around career success and work-life balance, particularly for women, further discourage childbearing. The country’s fierce work culture, combined with gender inequality, has led to a situation where many individuals feel they must choose between their careers and having children.

The fertility crisis in South Korea isn’t just about birth rates – it’s about the future of the nation itself. If current trends continue, the aging population will strain the nation’s healthcare system, and the labor force will shrink drastically, affecting the economy. To avoid this, experts say the government must do more than offer financial incentives. Structural reforms in work culture, gender equality, and social support systems are essential.

South Korea’s response to this crisis will set a precedent for other nations facing similar demographic challenges. With many countries around the world grappling with declining birth rates, South Korea’s struggle might just be the canary in the coal mine, signaling a larger global issue that needs urgent attention.

ALSO READ: No Lawyer Shown Up For Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das In Bangladesh, Bail Hearing Postponed To January 2