Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained

Authorities are trying to determine whether the image was illegally taken during the rare public display of one of Buddhism’s most sacred artefacts: the Buddha’s tooth relic.

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained

Authorities are trying to determine whether the image was illegally taken during the rare public display of one of Buddhism’s most sacred artefacts: the Buddha’s tooth relic.


A photo circulating on social media has triggered a high-level investigation in Sri Lanka, where authorities are trying to determine whether the image was illegally taken during the rare public display of one of Buddhism’s most sacred artefacts: the Buddha’s tooth relic, AFP reported on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why Is the Photo a Big Deal?

According to the report, the image in question allegedly shows the Buddha’s tooth relic, which only recently went on public display at the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy. Such exhibitions are extremely rare—this is the first one since March 2009—and come with tight security protocols, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Photography is strictly prohibited during the viewing. Devotees are thoroughly frisked, bags and parcels are banned and mobile phones must be surrendered before entering the sacred area, reports suggest.

“If someone took a photo inside the temple, it is a serious security lapse,” a police official told AFP on the condition of anonymity, while adding, “There is a significant presence of plain-clothed officers inside the temple”.

What Are the Police Doing About It?

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Sri Lanka has reportedly been tasked with verifying the authenticity of the image.

Investigators would determine whether the photo was taken by a worshipper during the current exhibition or if it was a doctored image shared for sensationalism or misinformation, the AFP report stated, citing a police statement.

Why Is the Tooth Relic So Important?

The relic, believed by Sri Lanka’s majority Buddhist population to be the left canine of the Buddha, is more than a religious object—it is also a symbol of state sovereignty.

The relic’s display has drawn massive crowds. On the first day alone, an estimated total of around 125,000 people visited the temple in just two and a half hours, AFP reported, quoting police. The 10-day viewing is scheduled to conclude on April 27. In the days that followed, viewing hours were extended to five-and-a-half hours daily, it said.

Reports suggest that a surge in pilgrims has led to traffic chaos in Kandy, and tens of thousands of devotees have been camping overnight just to catch a glimpse of the relic.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square

Filed under

Buddha’s Tooth Relic Sri Lanka news Temple of the Tooth in Kandy

As Canada heads into its

Canada’s Federal Election 2025: All You Need to Know About April 28 Vote
newsx

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway
newsx

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane...
newsx

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL...
Authorities are trying to

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained
While most people mark th

NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returns to Earth on 70th Birthday After Seven Months in Space
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Canada’s Federal Election 2025: All You Need to Know About April 28 Vote

Canada’s Federal Election 2025: All You Need to Know About April 28 Vote

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane Aate Hai?’

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane...

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL Debut

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL...

NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returns to Earth on 70th Birthday After Seven Months in Space

NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returns to Earth on 70th Birthday After Seven Months in Space

Entertainment

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave