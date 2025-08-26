LIVE TV
Home > World > Why the UN May Reimpose Sanctions on Iran and What It Means | Explained

Why the UN May Reimpose Sanctions on Iran and What It Means | Explained

The E3 has threatened to activate the UN "snapback" mechanism -- reimposing all UN sanctions on Iran -- unless Tehran resumes diplomacy, allows inspections, and accounts for its uranium stockpile. The mechanism expires on October 18, and Iran has rejected the proposal amid internal and external pressure.

France, Germany and the UK may trigger UN snapback sanctions on Iran unless it resumes talks, allows inspections, and accounts for enriched uranium. (Photo: X/@fr_Khamenei)
France, Germany and the UK may trigger UN snapback sanctions on Iran unless it resumes talks, allows inspections, and accounts for enriched uranium. (Photo: X/@fr_Khamenei)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 26, 2025 21:03:10 IST

France, Britain and Germanythe E3‘ powers — have threatened to trigger the snapback mechanism that would automatically reinstate all United Nations sanctions on Iran. These sanctions were lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the E3 has said that Tehran has willfully violated its commitments.

The group has given Iran until the end of August to comply with three key demands:

1. Resume nuclear talks with the US.

2. Allow UN nuclear inspectors back into its nuclear facilities.

3. Account for its large stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iran, which is believed to have been enriching uranium up to 60%nearing weapons-grade levelshas rebuffed the proposal, Reuters reported.

