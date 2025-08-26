Why the UN May Reimpose Sanctions on Iran and What It Means | Explained

France, Britain and Germany — the ‘E3‘ powers — have threatened to trigger the “snapback mechanism“ that would automatically reinstate all United Nations sanctions on Iran. These sanctions were lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the E3 has said that Tehran has willfully violated its commitments.

The group has given Iran until the end of August to comply with three key demands:

1. Resume nuclear talks with the US.

2. Allow UN nuclear inspectors back into its nuclear facilities.

3. Account for its large stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iran, which is believed to have been enriching uranium up to 60% — nearing weapons-grade levels — has rebuffed the proposal, Reuters reported.