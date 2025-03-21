Why The US Named Its Next-Gen Fighter Jet The F-47

President Donald Trump has unveiled the F-47, a next-generation fighter jet set to redefine U.S. air dominance. With Boeing at the helm, the aircraft's design remains secretive, but its presidential designation and cutting-edge capabilities have already sparked intense debate.

In a major development for the U.S. Air Force, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Boeing will manufacture the next-generation fighter jet, the F-47. Standing alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office, Trump described the F-47 as “the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built.”

A Name with Presidential Significance

Notably, the F-47 designation aligns with Trump’s position as the 47th president of the United States. The aircraft is set to replace the F-22 Raptor, which has been in service for over two decades as the country’s premier fifth-generation fighter.

The new fighter jet is a key component of the U.S. military’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative. This program is designed to introduce sixth-generation fighters that will be supported by advanced robotic wingmen, known as collaborative combat aircraft (CCA). The primary goal is to maintain air superiority, particularly in countering emerging threats from China in the Indo-Pacific region, while also addressing challenges posed by Russia.

According to U.S. media reports, the NGAD framework envisions a “family of systems” that will integrate the F-47 with drones and other cutting-edge technologies to enhance battlefield effectiveness.

A Secretive Design of F-47 with a Sneak Peek

While the full design of the F-47 remains classified, Reuters reported that Trump unveiled a poster in the Oval Office, providing a glimpse of its features. The image reportedly depicted a forward fuselage and sharply swept-back wings but revealed little else about its specifications.

The selection of Boeing to develop the aircraft marks a significant loss for Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-22 and F-35 fighter jets. The new fighter jet is expected to gradually replace the F-22 in U.S. Air Force operations, working in tandem with drone technology to redefine modern aerial combat.

Trump’s Take on the F-47’s Capabilities

Describing the aircraft, Trump expressed confidence in its unparalleled performance.

“It’s a beautiful number, F-47. It’s something the likes of which nobody has seen before,” he said. “In terms of all the attributes of a fighter jet, there’s never been anything even close to it, from speed to maneuverability to what it can carry for payload.”

Emphasizing its advanced stealth capabilities, he added, “The F-47 is equipped with state-of-the-art stealth technology. It’s virtually unseeable and has unprecedented power—the most power of any jet of its kind ever made.”

