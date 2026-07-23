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Home > World News > Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea

Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of major military action if Houthi rebels attack shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Donald Trump wants a toll fee over Hormuz Strait (Image: AFP)
Donald Trump wants a toll fee over Hormuz Strait (Image: AFP)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 21:18 IST

Following a newly declared Houthi maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia and recent missile attacks on commercial tankers in the Red Sea, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to both Yemen’s Houthi rebels and their backer, Iran. Trump explicitly stated that Washington will hold Tehran directly accountable if Houthi forces continue to disrupt maritime traffic in the critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Why Did Donald Trump Warn Iran and the Houthis?

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump warned that any further aggression against international shipping lanes would be met with swift and severe military retaliation against both the rebel group and its sponsor. “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves,” Trump wrote.  

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Trump expressed disappointment over the renewed hostilities, noting that the Houthis had largely refrained from targeting commercial shipping following extensive U.S. military strikes against Yemen-based forces. He pointed out that even amid broader U.S.-Iran friction, the group had previously “acted very professionally and smart” by avoiding major escalations—until the recent missile and drone strikes on Saudi oil tankers.

Recent Escalations in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The warning follows reported Houthi missile and drone strikes against two Saudi Arabian oil tankers—the Encelia and the Layla—in the Red Sea. The Houthi leadership claimed responsibility, framing the strikes as part of an enforced naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in retaliation for regional strikes.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a narrow, crucial waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean—serves as a primary conduit for global crude oil and commercial freight. Military analysts warn that sustained disruptions or blockades in this strategic choke point could force vessels to reroute around the African continent, significantly driving up global shipping costs and energy prices.

Widening Conflict Between the US and Iran

Trump’s warning comes amid heightened tensions across West Asia. The indirect confrontation between Washington and Tehran has escalated, with ongoing airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed assets and infrastructure. Iranian officials claim dozens of casualties from recent targeted attacks, while Washington maintains that its operations are designed to protect international navigation rights and degrade hostile capabilities. With the Houthis expanding their naval targeting and the US promising direct military retribution against Tehran, concerns are growing that the conflict could plunge the region’s vital trade corridors into deeper instability.

Also Read: Saudi Red Sea Blockade Explained: Why Pakistan Issued A ‘Right to Self-Defence’ Warning To Houthis

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Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea
Tags: Bab el Mandeb strait blockadeHouthi proxy IranRed Sea Houthi attacksTrump Iran Houthi warning

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Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea

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Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea
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