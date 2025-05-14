Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome

During a lavish royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump stirred controversy by refusing a traditional cup of Saudi coffee—igniting a wave of online speculation, cultural debate, and conspiracy theories. The moment, captured during a formal ceremony with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, quickly became the highlight of his first major overseas trip in his second term.

On his first major overseas trip of his second term, President Donald Trump received a grand royal welcome in Saudi Arabia. The ceremonial reception was nothing short of elaborate—complete with military displays, a royal purple carpet, and horseback escorts for the presidential limousine, known as “the Beast.” The national anthems of both the United States and Saudi Arabia were played as part of the formalities.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, commonly known as MBS, led the welcome. Trump, donning a purple tie for the occasion, appeared relaxed and engaged in friendly conversation with the Crown Prince.

Coffee Ceremony Turns Awkward

Following formal introductions of both the American and Saudi delegations, an elaborate coffee and tea ceremony was held. The gathering took place in an ornate room adorned with large portraits of the Saudi royal family. In keeping with Saudi tradition—where offering coffee to guests is a symbol of respect and hospitality—all attendees were presented with small cups of the beverage.

President Trump accepted the cup but noticeably refrained from drinking it. Instead, he placed the miniature cup in his lap, occasionally holding it in his hands while glancing around. Meanwhile, his Saudi and American counterparts sipped their drinks.

Online Reactions: From Conspiracy to Clarification

Trump’s decision not to drink the coffee quickly fueled speculation online. Supporters and observers took to social media to float a range of theories, with some interpreting the act as a calculated move driven by security concerns.

“Could be possible poison. Secret Service tells him not to consume anything given him without being tested,” one person commented.

Another added, “After three attempts on his life, how can you blame him?”

A third voice chimed in, “He has to be super careful about ingesting anything not produced by his team, or in a kitchen that has been secured by the Secret Service with vetted people working there etc.”

However, others were quick to point out that the president’s aversion to coffee is well known.

“Maybe he doesn’t like it or simply wasn’t feeling like a cup of coffee at that time,” one user wrote.

Another emphasized, “He doesn’t drink coffee,” while a third added, “President doesn’t drink coffee.”

A further remark noted, “You have to really like that coffee. It is so strong.”

“If they would have offered a Diet Coke then the response would have been different,” quipped another.

Cultural Significance of Saudi Coffee Ceremony

In Saudi Arabian culture, offering coffee to guests is a long-standing tradition symbolizing welcome and respect. The coffee served during such ceremonies is typically strong and presented in small cups. The gesture is deeply rooted in hospitality customs, making Trump’s refusal—intentional or not—a striking moment during the visit.

