Why Trump Said No To Extending Iran MOU As 60-Day Deadline Passes Amid War With Tehran

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran would not accept the deal he says is required to end the Iran War, as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained stalled. Trump said the United States is engaged in the conflict for one reason, to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and he rejected extending the MoU between the two sides. “They’re not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary. Look, we’re in there for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier, Trump told a Fox News reporter in a phone interview that Iran “should put up the white flag of surrender.” When asked in the Oval Office whether he had lost patience with Oman, which has been involved in diplomatic efforts related to Iran, Trump said: “No, I don’t think they behaved very well, but we’d handle them very easily, just like we do other things.”

Iran War talks hit deadline as Trump rules out extending interim deal

Monday marked 60 days since an interim memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States was signed. The agreement required an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts” and set a 60 day limit for both sides to reach a final deal, with the option of an extension if both agreed.

The agreement collapsed soon after. Trump said it was “over” on July 7, while Iran’s foreign ministry said it was “suspended” a week later. The final deal was expected to cover broader issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme. When asked whether the United States was seeking to extend the interim arrangement, Trump said “no.”

Iran War puts Strait of Hormuz and global energy supplies under pressure

Oman and Iran have been holding separate discussions aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route that previously carried about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before US and Israeli attacks on Iran began in late February.

Trump warned Oman against interfering in those efforts. “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them,” he told Fox News. The dispute over the Strait has contributed to higher fuel prices and increased pressure on Trump to end the Iran War, which has become unpopular domestically.

Iran War strategy, midterms and Trump’s nuclear red line

The conflict has also increased political pressure ahead of the November midterm elections, which will decide control of the US Congress. Trump said the elections are not influencing his approach to Iran. “Midterms have nothing to do with my thinking,” he told Fox News.

Trump repeated his main objective earlier Monday in a Truth Social post: “The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon.” The statement again underscored the nuclear issue as his stated reason for continuing the Iran War, even as diplomatic efforts remain stalled.

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