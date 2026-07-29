Why Ukraine Is Urging India To Take Tough Stance Against Russia Over Black Sea Attacks

Following attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports by Russia, Ukraine has urged India to take a tough stance against the aggression displayed by the Russian military toward civilian vessels and port infrastructure. In a statement, the Ukrainian Embassy in India said that authorities in Ukraine are providing all possible assistance and remain in close contact with the Indian Embassy regarding the affected seafarers. However, the embassy questioned whether New Delhi would summon Russia’s representative once again as attacks on commercial vessels intensify.

No Response from India So Far

The statement revealed that Ukraine had sought a telephone conversation between Ukraine’s Foreign Minister and India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to discuss security in the Black Sea. According to the embassy, the request remains unanswered so far. The embassy also stated that the situation warrants a closer comparison of two security advisories issued by India’s Directorate General of Shipping regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea. “Such a comparison raises serious questions as to whether the measures recommended for the Black Sea correspond to the level of risk faced by Indian seafarers, particularly in light of repeated Russian attacks on civilian vessels and the loss of Indian lives,” the statement said.

Disturbing news continues to emerge from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports as Russia intensifies its attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure. Thirteen Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV AMIR 1 in the Port of Chornomorsk, under the continuing threat of Russian missile… pic.twitter.com/YoXtg9ccwQ — Ukraine in India (@UkrembInd) July 29, 2026

Will India Summon Russia Again?

Ukraine has questioned whether India will summon the Russian Chargé d’Affaires again over recent attacks. “As Russian attacks continue to endanger Indian seafarers, will the MEA summon the Russian representative once again for further explanations?” the embassy asked.

Earlier, the Russian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs following a strike on the MV Golden Leo, in which four Indian nationals were killed.

13 Indian Crew Members Trapped in the Black Sea

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in India, at least 13 Indian seafarers remain trapped aboard a cargo ship named MV AMIR 1 at the Port of Chornomorsk. “Thirteen Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV AMIR 1 in the Port of Chornomorsk under the continuing threat of Russian missile and drone attacks. Russia’s actions have already caused deaths and injuries among Indian seafarers in the Black Sea,” the embassy said. “Disturbing news continues to emerge from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports as Russia intensifies its attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure,” it added.

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