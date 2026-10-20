Why Was A Bangladeshi Couple Executed In Saudi Arabia’s Mecca And Did They Commit Any Offence?

Saudi Arabia has executed a Bangladeshi man and woman in the Mecca region after a court found them guilty of committing an indecent act inside a mosque in the holy city. The executions took place on October 14, according to the Saudi Interior Ministry. The court sentenced the two to death under ta’zir, a form of punishment under Islamic law that allows judges discretion in determining penalties. The ministry identified the individuals as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals. While several media reports have described them as a couple, their marital relationship has not been independently confirmed.

Why Were The Two Bangladeshis Executed?

According to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, security officers arrested the man and woman and investigated the case before bringing charges against them. The court subsequently found the charges proven and imposed death sentences. According to reports by Gulf News and the Associated Press, the ministry cited the seriousness of the offence, the sanctity of the mosque and the circumstances surrounding the incident as factors behind the sentences. The ministry did not identify a specific statute under which the pair were convicted. It said the punishment was imposed under ta’zir, which gives judges discretion under Islamic law.

What Is Ta’zir Under Islamic Law?

Ta’zir refers to discretionary punishment for offences for which the penalty is not fixed in the same way as certain other categories under Islamic law. Saudi Arabia does not have a fully codified penal code, according to MENA Rights Group. Judges rely on their interpretation of Islamic law when determining criminal offences and appropriate punishments.

Bangladesh Says It Was Not Informed

Bangladesh’s Consulate General in Jeddah reportedly said it had not received prior notification of the executions, according to The Daily Star. Other Bangladeshi media reports said officials learned about the case through news coverage. The reported lack of prior notification has raised questions about consular communication surrounding the case. However, the available reports do not establish whether any formal diplomatic protest has been lodged. The executions have drawn attention to Saudi Arabia’s use of discretionary sentencing and the limited information available about the legal proceedings.

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