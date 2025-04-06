Why Was An Indian-Origin Student Stabbed In Canada’s Ontario?

In a heartbreaking incident that has shaken the Indian community in Canada, a young man from Gujarat, India, was fatally stabbed outside his apartment building in what is suspected to be a hate-fueled crime. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the peaceful town of Rockland, near Ottawa, leaving the victim’s family and friends devastated and frightened.

A young man from Gujarat, India, was fatally stabbed outside his apartment building in what is suspected to be a hate-fueled crime.

In a heartbreaking incident that has shaken the Indian community in Canada, a young man from Gujarat, India, was fatally stabbed outside his apartment building in what is suspected to be a hate-fueled crime. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the peaceful town of Rockland, near Ottawa, leaving the victim’s family and friends devastated and frightened.

A Life Cut Short in a Moment of Violence

The victim has been identified by local community members as 27-year-old Dharmesh Kathireeya, originally from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat. Dharmesh came to Canada in 2019 as an international student and was living in Rockland on a work permit. His wife, who recently joined him in Canada, is now left alone, mourning an unimaginable loss.

According to people supporting the grieving widow, Dharmesh was leaving a shared laundry room in his building when he was allegedly attacked by a white male neighbor, believed to be in his 60s. Witnesses claimed that the man had previously directed racist and anti-Indian slurs at both Dharmesh and his wife.

The assailant allegedly stabbed Dharmesh without any provocation, shocking those who knew him as a kind, hardworking individual just trying to build a life in a new country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Arrest Made, But No Name Released Yet

Following the attack, police arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody. While videos of the arrest have been shared with media, the authorities have not yet released the name of the accused. In one video, Dharmesh’s wife can be heard crying out in agony, her pain echoing across the apartment hallway. Supporters close to the family have asked for their identities to be kept private due to fears for their own safety.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have taken charge of the investigation and are treating the case with seriousness, though no official charges have been confirmed as of now.

Community in Mourning, Fundraiser Launched

The small community in Rockland, as well as Indians across Canada, are mourning the sudden loss. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to support Dharmesh’s wife and help with the costs of funeral arrangements and potential repatriation.

“It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we share the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend, Dharmesh. On April 4th, 2025, Dharmesh was taken from us in an unprovoked hate crime and senseless attack by a neighbor. The violence that ended his life has left his family, friends, and the entire community in shock and mourning,” read the message on the fundraising page.

Dharmesh was employed as a manager at Milano Pizza Rockland, a local restaurant just minutes away from his residence. In a heartfelt post, the restaurant announced its temporary closure, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the temporary closure of Milano Pizza, effective immediately and until further notice. Our beloved manager Dharmesh tragically passed away in a terrible incident on April 4th.”

India’s High Commission Responds

The tragic news has also reached Indian authorities in Canada. On Friday, the High Commission of India in Ottawa released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing condolences and promising support, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa due to a stabbing. Police have stated that a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin.”

Family in India Receives the News

The nightmare reached India on Saturday, when Dharmesh’s family in Bhavnagar was informed of the incident. Grief-stricken and thousands of miles away, they are now navigating the difficult process of possibly bringing his body home and figuring out how to support his wife in a foreign land.

The tragedy has once again raised serious questions about racism and safety for immigrants in countries like Canada. While Rockland is generally considered a peaceful community, this horrifying incident is a stark reminder that hate can strike anywhere, even in the most unexpected places.

ALSO READ: Russia accuses Ukraine of escalating attacks on energy infrastructure, despite US-brokered deal