Democratic Representative Al Green was removed from the House chamber on Tuesday after repeatedly heckling President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address. Despite multiple warnings, Green continued to disrupt the speech, prompting Speaker Mike Johnson to order his removal. Johnson cited ongoing violations of House decorum as the reason for the expulsion.

African American congressman Rep AI Green removed out after disrupting President Trump Speech #Trump #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/WXr05Omiz0 — Aaliya Shah (@AaliyaShah1) March 5, 2025

Trump’s Speech Begins Amid Enthusiastic GOP Support

As Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, Republican lawmakers erupted into chants of “USA! USA!” in a show of support.

The President highlighted the achievements of his administration in its first 43 days, particularly efforts to streamline and downsize the federal government. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has played a key role in these restructuring efforts.

Al Green’s Protest and Removal

During Trump’s declaration that “America is back,” Representative Al Green (D-TX) loudly objected, causing a disruption. Video footage captured Green’s vocal criticism of the President, leading to his eventual removal from the chamber.

Following the disruption, Trump continued his speech uninterrupted, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening America both domestically and globally. He declared, “The American Dream is surging—bigger and better than ever before. Our country is on the verge of a comeback like the world has never witnessed.”

Trump also outlined his economic strategy, despite concerns over rising market instability caused by the trade war with Canada, China, and Mexico. The ongoing disputes have raised fears of price hikes and economic uncertainty.

This speech marked Trump’s return to the U.S. Capitol, four years after the January 6 riots. His reappearance in the same chamber where his supporters had once protested his 2020 election loss underscored his continued defiance and influence in American politics.