Why Was Former Nepal King Gyanendra Shah Fined?

Normalcy returned to Kathmandu on Saturday morning after authorities lifted a curfew that had been imposed in the city’s eastern region following violent clashes between pro-monarchy protesters and security forces. The unrest, which erupted on Friday, resulted in significant damage to public property, multiple injuries, and tragic loss of life.

Protests Turn Violent, Leading to Loss of Life

The protests, called upon by former King Gyanendra Shah, took a violent turn in the Tinkune-Baneshwor area, where demonstrators clashed with police, pelted stones, vandalized buildings, and set vehicles on fire. The unrest even led to the looting of shops and attacks on the office of a political party. The situation escalated to such an extent that authorities imposed a curfew at 4:25 PM to control the violence.

Tragically, two individuals, including a TV cameraman, lost their lives in the clashes, while 110 others sustained injuries. In response, security forces detained 112 individuals, including leaders from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, such as Dhawal Shumsher Rana and Ravindra Mishra, who were reportedly active in the demonstrations.

Former King Gyanendra Shah Ordered to Pay Fine

Following the damage caused during the protests, Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) issued a fine against former King Gyanendra Shah. The city’s mayor, Balendra Shah, sent an official letter to the former monarch’s residence at Nirmala Niwas, Maharajgunj, demanding compensation of Nepali Rupees 7,93,000 for damages to public property and environmental harm.

In the letter, which was also shared with the media, the KMC accused Gyanendra Shah of instigating the protests that led to the destruction of government and private property. Officials claim that the demonstrations, which aimed to push for the reinstatement of the monarchy and a Hindu state, were organized under his direct influence.

Government’s Response and Investigation

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak visited the affected areas, including Tinkune, where protesters had torched homes and vehicles. He assured the public that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the vandalism and violence.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that the former king’s passport had been confiscated and security at his residence had been scaled down. However, there has been no official confirmation from government sources regarding these claims.

Political and Business Entities Condemn the Violence

The ruling Nepali Congress held a high-level meeting in which party officials criticized the former king for inciting violence. Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat emphasized that the events were deliberately orchestrated to push for authoritarian rule.

“We reviewed the activities carried out on Friday in the name of pro-monarchists. The Home Minister presented detailed reports of the incidents, and we have concluded that these violent activities were planned with the intention of imposing totalitarian rule. The former King should take full responsibility,” Mahat stated.

The business community also expressed outrage. The Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce (FNCCI) and the Federation of Nepali Industry and Entrepreneurship issued separate statements condemning the violence. They urged authorities to take legal action against the perpetrators and demanded compensation for the damage caused to businesses and private property.

“Although everyone has the right to participate in peaceful demonstrations, such actions should not come at the cost of harming citizens, businesses, and public property,” FNCCI stated in its release. “The looting, arson, and destruction of property, along with the tragic loss of lives, are unacceptable.”

Civil Society and Monarchist Movements

On Monday, a group of civil society leaders strongly criticized Gyanendra Shah for becoming politically active in an attempt to reinstate the monarchy.

“Gyanendra Shah’s descent into political activism undermines the nation-building efforts of his ancestors and weakens Nepal’s global standing,” read a joint statement issued by eight civil society leaders.

Pro-monarchist groups have been gaining momentum since February, particularly after Gyanendra Shah made a statement on Democracy Day, saying, “Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity.” This movement has resulted in several rallies in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal, demanding the restoration of the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008 after 240 years of rule.

