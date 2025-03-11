Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

The arrest was met with mixed reactions, with many victims’ families expressing relief. Randy delos Santos, whose nephew Kian delos Santos was killed by police in 2017, described the moment as long-awaited justice.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Manila’s international airport on March 11, 2025, upon his return from Hong Kong, following an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant related to charges of crimes against humanity, the Philippine government confirmed.

ICC Warrant Leads to Duterte’s Arrest

The arrest warrant, issued by the ICC on March 7, 2025, pertains to an ongoing investigation into extrajudicial killings linked to Duterte’s controversial war on drugs. According to a statement from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s office, police detained Duterte immediately upon his arrival, acting on the ICC’s directive.

The government statement confirmed, “Upon his arrival, the prosecutor general served the ICC notification for an arrest warrant to the former president for crimes against humanity. He is now in the custody of authorities.”

Chaos at the Airport as Duterte’s Allies Protest

Duterte’s arrest caused an uproar at the airport, as his aides, legal team, and close allies were allegedly prevented from approaching him. Senator Bong Go, a longtime Duterte supporter, condemned the move, calling it a violation of Duterte’s constitutional rights.

Supporters gathered outside Villamor Air Base, where Duterte was reportedly detained, protesting his arrest.

Despite opposition from Duterte’s legal team, the ICC maintains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed before March 16, 2019, when Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the Rome Statute. The ICC ruling states:

“There are reasonable grounds to believe the attack on victims was both widespread and systematic, spanning several years, with thousands of people killed.”

The arrest warrant also justified Duterte’s detention by emphasizing that he continued to wield significant political power, increasing the risk of witness intimidation and interference in investigations.

Reaction from Families of Drug War Victims

The arrest was met with mixed reactions, with many victims’ families expressing relief. Randy delos Santos, whose nephew Kian delos Santos was killed by police in 2017, described the moment as long-awaited justice, “Now we feel that justice is rolling. We hope that top police officials and hundreds of officers involved in these illegal killings will also be held accountable.”

The conviction of three officers in Kian delos Santos’ murder was among only a few cases where law enforcement personnel faced punishment, prompting human rights groups to seek ICC intervention.

Duterte’s Role in the Drug War and ICC Investigation

The ICC investigation into Duterte’s actions covers the period from November 1, 2011, to March 16, 2019, when he served as mayor of Davao before becoming president in 2016. His anti-drug campaign led to thousands of deaths, with human rights organizations alleging widespread extrajudicial killings.

In 2019, Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction since Philippine authorities were conducting their own investigations. However, in 2023, ICC appeals judges ruled that the probe could continue, rejecting the Duterte administration’s objections.

While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who succeeded Duterte in 2022, has distanced himself from the former leader, his administration has refused to rejoin the ICC.

However, officials have indicated they will cooperate if the ICC requests Duterte’s arrest through a Red Notice, an international alert for law enforcement agencies to detain high-profile suspects.

Duterte is expected to face legal proceedings at the ICC headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. If convicted, he could be sentenced for crimes against humanity, marking one of the most significant legal cases against a former world leader.

