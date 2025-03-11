Why Was Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested?

Rodrigo Duterte, the former Philippine president known for his brutal war on drugs, was arrested upon his return from Hong Kong, facing an international warrant from the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity. His detention marks a crucial moment in the global push for accountability over human rights violations.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Tuesday upon his return from Hong Kong, following an international warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity.

Charges and ICC Investigation

Duterte, 79, was taken into custody by the Philippine National Police (PNP) at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The arrest warrant was executed shortly after he arrived in the country, according to a statement from the presidential palace.

Duterte, a polarizing figure who led the Philippines from June 2016 to June 2022, has been under investigation by the ICC for his administration’s controversial war on drugs. The campaign allegedly led to the execution of approximately 4,000 individuals during anti-drug operations, with most victims reportedly being poor Filipinos from urban areas.

However, human rights organizations contend that the actual number of casualties could be significantly higher, with some estimates ranging between 12,000 and 30,000 civilian deaths. The ICC probe extends beyond Duterte’s presidency to include alleged extrajudicial killings from November 2011 to June 2016 in Davao City, where he served as mayor before assuming the presidency.

Human Rights Violations Under Rodrigo Duterte

The Philippine government withdrew from the ICC on March 16, 2019, arguing that the court no longer had jurisdiction over the country. Despite this, the ICC has continued its investigation into Duterte’s alleged role in these human rights violations.

Duterte, who had previously downplayed speculation about his possible arrest, responded to the development with defiance. Speaking at a rally in Hong Kong on Monday, he said he was prepared to face the consequences if the ICC demanded it.

“Assuming it’s true, why did I do it? For myself? For my family? For you and your children, and for our nation,” Duterte said, according to Reuters. “What is my sin? I did everything in my time for peace and a peaceful life for the Filipino people.”

Legal Response to Arrest of Rodrigo Duterte

The presidential palace confirmed that Duterte was in good health following his detention and had undergone a medical examination by government doctors. “The former president and his entourage are in good health and have been examined by government doctors,” the statement read. It also noted that the PNP officers executing the arrest warrant were equipped with body cameras.

Meanwhile, a former lawyer representing Duterte has denounced the arrest as “unlawful,” according to Reuters.

Duterte’s war on drugs was a central pillar of his administration, rooted in his campaign promise to eliminate illegal narcotics from Philippine society. His rhetoric during the 2016 election campaign was strikingly aggressive—he once claimed that drug dealers’ bodies would be dumped in Manila Bay, where “the fish would grow fat from feeding on them.”

Political Future and Legacy

The Philippine government officially acknowledges that more than 6,000 people were killed in anti-drug operations. However, human rights groups argue that the actual toll is much higher, with many of the victims coming from underprivileged communities. The killings were frequently carried out by police officers or unidentified assailants in broad daylight, often without due process.

Despite his arrest, Duterte remains an influential political figure in the Philippines. He is currently running for mayor of Davao City, the position where he first gained national prominence for his hardline approach to crime. Having served seven terms as Davao’s mayor before his presidency, Duterte’s political career has been marked by his controversial “shoot-to-kill” policies, which he claimed were necessary to curb crime.

