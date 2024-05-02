Why Was Meghan Markle Spotted At A Cannabis Farm? Prince Harry's Better Half Gets Busy With New Work- Deets Inside!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing to make a return to Netflix, though not with a show that’s likely to create a stir. The Duchess is set to host a new cooking series on the streaming platform, but eyebrows have been raised regarding the chosen filming location—a contentious cannabis farm in California. This farm has found itself in the midst of a local dispute over its distinct aroma, which isn’t appreciated by everyone.

Off-late, Meghan and Harry have been in the spotlight for their new ventures. First, it was the launch of their lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and now they’re making a return to over-the-top media. According to reports, Meghan, the former star of “Suits,” is filming at a $5 million residence in Montecito, California, owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla. The property, set on a 14-acre farm, is owned by the Van Wingerden family, known for their legal cannabis cultivation, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Cannabis Farm Controversy

However, not everything is smooth sailing, as local residents continue to clash with the property owners over the strong cannabis odour in the area. The Van Wingerdens, the largest legal cannabis suppliers in the vicinity, converted their flower farm into a marijuana operation in 2015, leading to ongoing disputes with neighbors. The series, focusing on “The Duchess of Sussex Celebrates the Joys of Cooking, Gardening, entertaining, and Friendship,” could face criticism from the local community if tensions escalate once more.

Reportedly, the Sussexes have inked deals for two shows with Netflix, one showcasing Meghan’s culinary passion and the other highlighting Harry’s affinity for polo. According to reports, between mid-2018 and mid-2022, residents of nearby Carpinteria lodged approximately 2,340 complaints about the strong odor emanating from cannabis farms. In September of this year, several neighboring residents banded together to file a lawsuit against marijuana farms (unrelated to the Wingerden family’s), citing the overwhelming odors resembling a sewer system and causing a significant drop in property values.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are purportedly set to travel to Nigeria next month for their commitments to the Invictus Games.