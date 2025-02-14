The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis was taken to the hospital for essential diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis in a controlled medical setting.

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized in Rome as he undergoes treatment for persistent bronchitis, according to a statement from the Vatican on Friday. The pontiff was admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic following his morning engagements.

Pope Experiencing Breathlessness in Recent Days

Reports indicate that Pope Francis has been struggling with breathlessness, prompting him to delegate the reading of his speeches to officials. The French news agency AFP reported that his condition had led to adjustments in his public appearances.

Vatican Statement on the Pope’s Health

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis was taken to the hospital for essential diagnostic tests and to continue his ongoing treatment for bronchitis in a controlled medical setting.

Earlier in February, he had informed pilgrims at a general audience that he was dealing with a “strong cold,” which the Vatican later identified as bronchitis.

The pope has a history of bronchitis and other health concerns. Despite his diagnosis, he had continued holding private meetings and indoor engagements at Casa Santa Marta, his residence.

As updates on his health emerge, the Vatican is closely monitoring his condition while ensuring continuity in his official duties.

