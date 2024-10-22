Why Was Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Surrender His NYC Apartment And 26 Watches To Georgia Election Workers?

Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a federal judge to transfer various assets to two Georgia election workers who successfully secured a $148 million defamation verdict against him.

Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a federal judge to transfer various assets to two Georgia election workers who successfully secured a $148 million defamation verdict against him. The assets include his New York City apartment, a collection of over twenty watches, sports memorabilia, and a 1980 Mercedes. However, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan noted that Giuliani is not currently required to surrender three New York Yankees World Series rings or his Florida condominium, as those items are involved in separate legal disputes.

The assets Giuliani must hand over are anticipated to generate several million dollars for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. They received the substantial judgment due to Giuliani’s false allegations of ballot fraud linked to the 2020 presidential election. The pair asserted that Giuliani amplified Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election, resulting in death threats that put their lives at risk.

Assets Giuliani is required to deliver

According to the judge’s ruling, Giuliani is required to deliver his Manhattan apartment, valued at over $5 million, along with his claim for about $2 million he alleges is owed to him by Trump’s 2020 campaign for his services, within seven days.

Additional assets that must be transferred to Freeman and Moss include a Mercedes-Benz SL 500 previously owned by actress Lauren Bacall, a shirt and photograph autographed by Yankees icons Joe DiMaggio and Reggie Jackson, a signed image of Yankee Stadium, a diamond ring, costume jewelry, and 26 watches, which include a Rolex, five Shinolas, two Bulovas, and a Tiffany & Co. piece.

Rudy Giuliani requests to keep one of the watches

One of the watches holds sentimental value for Giuliani as it was a gift from his grandfather, and he requested to keep it. However, Judge Liman declined this request, explaining that Giuliani could have sought an exemption if he had demonstrated that the watch was valued under $1,000, which he did not do. The judge emphasized that despite the emotional significance of certain items, it does not justify retaining them at the expense of the plaintiffs, who are owed a significant sum.

Liman noted that transferring the assets would allow for their rapid liquidation, potentially maximizing their sale value and enhancing the likelihood of fulfilling the judgment awarded to the plaintiffs.

In a statement, Aaron Nathan, the attorney representing Freeman and Moss, expressed pride that their clients would soon begin to receive compensation for Giuliani’s actions, emphasizing that this outcome should serve as a strong warning to those who intentionally spread misinformation.

Rudy Giuliani requests to prevent plaintiffs from selling assest

Giuliani had requested that the judge prevent Freeman and Moss from selling any of his assets until his appeal regarding the $148 million judgment is resolved. Judge Liman rejected this request, indicating that Giuliani could have sought a stay on asset sales from the federal court in Washington, D.C., where Freeman and Moss won their defamation case, but failed to do so.

The judge acknowledged that some items might have sentimental value for Giuliani but reiterated that this does not permit him to enjoy these assets at the plaintiffs’ expense, underscoring the principle that one should not live in luxury while being in debt.

Regarding the World Series rings, Giuliani’s son, Andrew, recently claimed ownership, stating that his father gifted him four rings corresponding to the Yankees’ championships in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2000 in 2018. Rudy Giuliani received these rings during his time as mayor of New York City, and the younger Giuliani’s claim is currently under review in federal court in Manhattan.

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy

Freeman and Moss also requested that Judge Liman compel Giuliani to surrender his Palm Beach, Florida condo, which is valued at over $3 million. However, this property is embroiled in other litigation, with Giuliani arguing that it should be exempt as it serves as his primary residence. Freeman and Moss hold a lien on this Florida property.

Liman indicated that he would address the issue of the Florida condo in a hearing scheduled for October 28 and has prohibited Giuliani from selling the property or taking any actions that might reduce its value in the meantime.

Following the $148 million verdict, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy, which halted Freeman and Moss’s attempts to collect the awarded amount. However, a judge dismissed the bankruptcy case in July, citing Giuliani’s repeated noncompliance with court orders and failure to disclose income sources.

