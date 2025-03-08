Vice President JD Vance’s weekend stroll with his young daughter took an unexpected turn when pro-Ukraine protesters confronted him, igniting fresh debate over his stance on the war. The encounter comes amid growing tensions following his controversial exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

VP JD Vance says pro-Ukraine protesters confronted him while he walked with his daughter, sparking debate over his stance on the war.

Vice President JD Vance stated that he was confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters on Saturday while taking a walk with his three-year-old daughter. The demonstrators, he said, followed them while shouting, causing his child to become “increasingly anxious and scared.”

Protests Amid Growing Support for Ukraine

Vance has become a focal point of criticism from supporters of U.S. assistance to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. His role in a contentious Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has placed him at the center of the debate. During the meeting, Vance was widely perceived as provoking an exchange with Zelensky that escalated into a public shouting match, drawing international condemnation.

As the United States has scaled back support for Ukraine, Russia has intensified its offensive. Demonstrations in support of Ukraine took place on Saturday across Europe and in Washington, D.C.

Amid this backdrop, Vance took to social media to describe his experience with protesters that day. Writing on X, the vice president said, “Today while walking my 3-year-old daughter, a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared.”

Not the First Confrontation For JD Vance

He added, “I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.)”

While he described the exchange as “mostly respectful,” Vance also expressed frustration over the situation. “It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s*** person.”

This is not the first instance of Vance facing backlash from demonstrators. Following the controversial Oval Office meeting, he and his family encountered protesters while vacationing in Vermont. At the time, demonstrators heckled the vice president, telling him to “go ski in Russia.”

In anticipation of Vance’s visit to Vermont, before the Oval Office altercation, Republican Governor Phil Scott had issued a statement urging residents to extend courtesy to the vice president and his family. “I hope Vermonters remember the vice president is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful,” Scott said in the statement.

