Why Were NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stuck In Space?

Stranded in space for over nine months due to a faulty spacecraft, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally made their long-awaited return to Earth. Their journey home aboard a SpaceX capsule marked the end of an unexpected, extended mission.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore return to Earth after 9 months stranded on ISS due to Starliner issues, landing safely in the Gulf.

Two NASA astronauts, Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, who were stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months due to a malfunction in Boeing’s Starliner capsule, finally returned to Earth on Tuesday evening. Their mission, initially planned for just a week, was extended significantly due to safety concerns and technical challenges with the Starliner spacecraft.

Safe Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico

The astronauts returned aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, named Freedom, which also carried NASA astronaut Tyler Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The spacecraft splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Tallahassee, at 5:57 p.m. ET (9:57 p.m. GMT) after a 17-hour descent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the capsule re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, it slowed from a speed of 17,000 mph (27,359 km/h) before deploying four parachutes and descending gently onto the calm ocean waters. A NASA commentator described the scene as a “calm, glasslike ocean” during the splashdown.

Extended Stay For Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore

Williams and Wilmore originally arrived at the ISS on June 6, 2024, as part of Boeing’s first crewed test flight of the Starliner. Their mission was meant to last only ten days, focusing on evaluating the spacecraft’s docking and operational capabilities. However, persistent technical issues with the Starliner prompted NASA and Boeing to return the capsule to Earth unmanned in September.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With no immediate way home, Williams and Wilmore were officially integrated into the ISS crew, filling in for two other astronauts who were reassigned to future missions. Their stay was extended until a safe return option became available.

Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Departure from the ISS

Freedom undocked from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. ET on Monday. Before departure, NASA astronaut Anne McClain bid farewell, saying, “We’ll miss you, but have a great journey home,” as the capsule drifted away 260 miles (418 km) above the Pacific Ocean.

Hague, who had arrived with Gorbunov in September, reflected on the mission’s significance: “It has been a privilege to call the station home as part of an international effort for the benefit of humanity.”

Ahead of their return, live footage from NASA showed the astronauts in high spirits, dressed in re-entry suits, boots, and helmets, sharing laughter, hugs, and posing for photos with their colleagues. Before being sealed inside the capsule, they underwent two hours of pressure, communication, and seal checks.

Also Read: NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why