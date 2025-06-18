Why Were The ‘No Kings’ Protest Cancelled? Authorities Search For Shooter Who Killed Former Minnesota Lawmaker and Her Husband

A terrifying day unfolded in Minnesota as former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in their home early Saturday. Just hours later, another state lawmaker, Senator John Hoffman, and his wife were shot and injured at their place too.

Police say the attacks were not random. They believe the shooter—who dressed up like a cop and drove a fake police car—was specifically targeting these political figures. The suspect is still on the loose.

Shooter Pretended to Be a Cop

Authorities say the man behind the attacks was wearing what looked like a real police uniform and was driving an SUV that could pass as a squad car—flashing lights and all. That’s how he managed to get close to the lawmakers without raising alarms.

“This guy used the trust people have in the police to get close to his targets,” said Bob Jacobson, the state’s public safety commissioner. “It’s disturbing for those of us who actually wear the badge.”

Police Chief Mark Bruley said the suspect ran out the back door of Hortman’s home after exchanging gunfire with officers.

The Suspect Left Behind a “Hit List”

Inside the fake squad car, police found what they’re calling a “manifesto”—a bunch of writings that mentioned the names of several lawmakers, including Hortman and Hoffman. That’s when things got even more serious.

“When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials,” Bruley said. “We immediately made alerts to the state.”

Governor Says It’s “Targeted Political Violence”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz didn’t hold back.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” he said during a press conference. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Sen. John Hoffman, who has served in the state senate since 2012, was shot along with his wife in their Champlin home. They’re both recovering. Hoffman represents a district just north of Minneapolis.

Hortman, meanwhile, was a longtime figure in Minnesota politics. First elected in 2004, she had served as House Speaker and most recently was the top Democratic leader in the Legislature. She and her husband had two kids.

All Protests Canceled After Scary Discovery

Authorities asked people to stay away from any public protests that were scheduled across the state. The suspect had “No Kings” flyers in his car, and even though there’s no proof he planned to attack any protests, officials didn’t want to take chances. All planned “No Kings” events were called off.

Police set up roadblocks and flooded the streets with officers—many of them in tactical gear. People in some neighborhoods were told to stay inside while the search continued.

FBI Steps In, Trump Issues Statement

President Donald Trump responded quickly, saying the FBI was getting involved.

“Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law,” his statement read. “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

Grief Across Party Lines

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Republican, called the killings “evil” and said she was heartbroken.

“With the law enforcement response ongoing and details still emerging, I will simply ask all Minnesotans to please lift up in prayer the victims of this horrific attack, as well as the law enforcement personnel still working to apprehend the perpetrator,” she said.

Gun Violence Activists React

Gabrielle Giffords—who survived a mass shooting in 2011 and now runs a group fighting gun violence—also spoke out.

“My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well,” she said. “An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself. Leaders must speak out and condemn the violent extremism that threatens everything this country stands for.”

Autopsies are being done on Hortman and her husband to confirm their cause of death, but officials say both died from gunshot wounds. The hunt for the shooter is still underway, and until there’s an arrest, police are staying on high alert.

