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Home > World News > Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle

Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle

A man died without leaving a will, triggering a legal battle over Rs 22 crore in investment accounts. Despite his children being named beneficiaries, the court upheld his widow’s claim to half the fortune.

Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 19:46 IST

A woman in the United States won a legal battle over $2.33 million in an investment account that her late husband had left to his four children. The case was heard in the Kentucky Court of Appeals, which upheld the previous ruling that Nancy Bobo Perrine was entitled to half the amount under state law, even though she is not mentioned as a beneficiary. Apart from this, the court also upheld the ruling that $126,000 in gifts that her husband made to his children and grandchildren shortly before his death. 

William, popularly known as Bill, died on February 6, 2024, without leaving a will. After his death, his four adult children challenged a court ruling that granted his wife, Nancy, a share of his personal property.

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Couple Reconnected After Decades

Bill and Nancy first met in Atlanta in 1952 but later went their separate ways. Both married other people and had children. After their spouses died, they reconnected in 2007 and married in October 2015. According to court records, they never discussed their finances or signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, Justia Law reported. Bill suffered a serious fall in December 2022 and spent months receiving hospital treatment. After his death, Nancy was appointed to manage his estate.

Fight Over $2.33 Million in Investments

Bill had two investment accounts managed through Schwab, worth a combined $2.33 million when he died. Both accounts named his children as beneficiaries, allowing the money to pass directly to them. However, Nancy claimed she was entitled to half of the surplus personal property under Kentucky’s dower law, which applied to people who died without a will. The dispute also involved $126,000 transferred from the investment account to Bill’s children and grandchildren on January 30, 2024, just a week before his death.

Appeals Court Rules in Nancy’s Favour

In October 2025, the Fayette Circuit Court ruled in Nancy’s favour. Bill’s children appealed, arguing that the investment accounts should go directly to the named beneficiaries. The Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected their arguments. It noted that Bill had retained control over the accounts during his lifetime and could withdraw the money, change the beneficiaries or close the accounts without their permission.

The court also upheld the finding that the children had failed to overcome the legal presumption that the arrangements were intended to deny Nancy her rightful share. As a result, Nancy’s entitlement to half the value of the investment accounts, along with a share of the disputed transfers, was upheld.

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Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle
Tags: Family Disputehome-hero-pos-2inheritance disputeKentucky NewsRs 22 Crore FortuneUS Court NewsUS Inheritance CaseUS Legal Newsus newsWidow Wins Court Battle

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Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle

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Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle

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Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle
Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle
Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle
Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle
Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle

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