WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: The lawyers of Julian Assange said that he skipped bail as he was fearing extradition to the US. They added the 47-year-old hacker also had a fear that he would be possibly be sent to infamous US detention camp at Guantanamo Bay.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for jumping bail in 2012: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail on Wednesday. A British Judge Deborah sentenced Assange to the imprisonment of around a year for jumping bail, dating back in 2012 when he took political asylum in Ecuador’s Embassy in London. Judge Taylor said that Wikileaks founder merited near the maximum sentence of one year because of the seriousness of his offense.

Reports said that the white-haired Assange stood impassively with his hands clasped while the sentence was read. The supporters of Assange chanted shame on you at the Judge after she pronounced the verdict.

AP: British judge sentences WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/MLewdjXpSU — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

Wikileaks founder had sought asylum in the South American country’s London embassy in 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden, He was accused of rape and sexual assault and was wanted for grilling.

However, the defense counsels of Australian citizen said that he skipped bail as he was fearing extradition to the US, adding that he was a desperate man. His lawyer Mark Summers said Assange had a fear that he would possibly be sent to infamous US detention camp at Guantanamo Bay and would not be treated well.

The court had earlier said that Assange merits the maximum sentence for his offense. The 47-year-old hacker was held in a prison in London after his arrest in April 2019. Reports said that after arriving at a court, he raised a fist in the air. He faced arrest after Ecuador revoked his political asylum, accusing him of interfering in the foreign affairs of the country.

Facing a charge of conspiracy to hack the computer network of the United States Department of Defense, the US is seeking his extradition to prosecute him in the country.

In 2010, Assange made international headlines over a video that showed a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad, the capital of war-torn Iraq. The attack had claimed the lives of scores of people including two Reuters staff. He had also exposed the abuse of power by modern states and is also known as the dangerous rebel who has undermined United States security.

