Sunday, March 23, 2025
Wildfires Force Evacuations, Prompt Emergency Declaration in the Carolinas

Wildfires raging across North and South Carolina have forced evacuations, with officials warning residents of life-threatening conditions.

Wildfires raging across North and South Carolina have forced evacuations, with officials warning residents of life-threatening conditions, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. In western North Carolina’s Polk County, authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order Saturday night as flames threatened communities still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety urged residents to leave immediately, warning that thick smoke could reduce visibility and block evacuation routes. “If you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed,” officials cautioned in a social media alert. A shelter has been set up in Columbus, NC, to assist evacuees.

According to the report, the North Carolina Forest Service reported three major active fires in Polk County, with the two largest burning between 1.7 and 1.9 square miles (4.4 to 4.9 sq. km). Additional wildfires were reported in Burke, Madison, and Stokes counties.

South Carolina Declares Emergency as Table Rock Fire Grows

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the Table Rock Fire continued spreading in Pickens County, within the Blue Ridge Mountains. The fire, which ignited Friday, has led to voluntary evacuation requests for residents near Table Rock Mountain.

“As this wildfire continues to spread, the State of Emergency allows us to mobilise resources quickly and ensure our firefighters have the support they need to protect lives and property,” McMaster said, according to AP.

In response to the growing threat, the South Carolina Forestry Commission has enforced a statewide outdoor burning ban to prevent further fires from igniting.

Emergency responders in both states are working to contain the flames as dry conditions and high winds fuel the wildfires while officials continue to monitor the situation, urging residents to stay alert and heed evacuation warnings.

