Multiple wildfires ignited in Rome, Georgia, on Thursday due to dry conditions. The Rome and Floyd Fire Departments worked together to contain fires near Moran Lake Road and Horseleg.

On Thursday, multiple wildfires ignited in Rome, Georgia, due to exceptionally dry conditions. The Rome and Floyd Fire Departments responded quickly, working to contain the fires that spread around Moran Lake Road and Horseleg

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(DETAILS AWAITED)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue