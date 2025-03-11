Will Binance Finally List Pi Network On Its Sixth Anniversary?

The crypto world is once again buzzing with speculation—will Binance finally list Pi Network (PI) on March 14? With strong community backing and a significant milestone approaching, all eyes are on the exchange for an official confirmation.

The cryptocurrency community is once again abuzz with speculation over whether Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will finally list Pi Network (PI) on March 14. The anticipation is building, but as of now, there is no official confirmation from Binance.

Community Push for Binance Listing

Pi Network has already been listed on multiple centralized exchanges (CEXs), but Binance has yet to follow suit. This delay, however, has not deterred Pi’s supporters. In February, a community vote on Binance showed overwhelming support for the listing, with 86% of respondents voting in favor. Despite this strong backing, the wait continues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adding to the speculation is the significance of March 14, which marks the sixth anniversary of Pi Network. Many believe this milestone could serve as an ideal occasion for Binance to announce the listing, but the exchange has remained silent on the matter.

Pi Network Price Volatility

Pi’s price has been on a downward trajectory over the past week, dropping by 20% to approximately $1.40. This decline aligns with a broader market correction, but analysts suggest that a Binance listing could be a catalyst for a significant price surge. Some forecasts predict that such a development could push PI’s value back to $3 or even higher.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Pi Network has built a dedicated community, it has also attracted skepticism. Supporters see it as a revolutionary step in decentralized mining, offering users a way to mine cryptocurrency on mobile devices with minimal energy consumption. Critics, however, argue that the project has moved too slowly, with repeated delays causing frustration among early adopters. Launched in 2019, Pi Network’s Open Network only became operational this year, adding to doubts about its legitimacy.

Despite the criticism, Pi Network remains actively traded on several high-profile exchanges. A Binance listing could significantly boost its credibility, bringing increased liquidity and broader adoption.

Will Binance Make a Move?

As of now, Binance has not made any official statements regarding a potential listing. However, in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, speculation often drives market sentiment. If the rumors turn out to be true, March 14 could be a landmark moment for Pi Network. If not, its supporters may have to continue their wait for Binance’s approval.

Also Read: US Stock Market Loses $1.7 Trillion As Recession Fears Mount After Trump’s Comments