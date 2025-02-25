‘Will Defeat India Or My Name Is Not Shehbaz’: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Vows To Defeat India; Stakes His Name On It | Watch

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has landed himself in controversy after making a dramatic statement that could cost him his credibility.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed himself in controversy after making a dramatic statement that could cost him his credibility.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has landed himself in controversy after making a dramatic statement that could cost him his credibility. Known for his passionate speeches, Shehbaz Sharif declared that if Pakistan does not surpass India in economic growth and development, his name will no longer be Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shehbaz Sharif’s Animated Speech in Dera Ghazi Khan

During a public rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Shehbaz Sharif was seen delivering an energetic speech. He gestured animatedly, raised his fists in the air, jumped at the podium, and repeatedly thumped the desk as he addressed the crowd.

Reassuring the public about his government’s commitment to improving their lives, Mr. Sharif stated, “We will work day and night to ensure the situation in Pakistan improves. The Almighty has always blessed Pakistan.” However, in an apparent burst of enthusiasm, he went on to say, “My name won’t be Shehbaz Sharif if due to our efforts Pakistan does not leave India behind” in terms of economic progress and development.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch the video:

🛑🛑 If I don’t defeat India, my name is not Shehbaz Sharif. We will defeat regional competitors like India in economic development.” — Pakistan’s Prime Minister 👉 Ek din isko heart attack aa jayega jitna panic hokar bolta hai. 😂😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/IN0Cy2EQbm — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) February 23, 2025

Swearing on Nawaz Sharif’s Life

Mr. Sharif further reinforced his determination by invoking his elder brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “I am Nawaz Sharif’s fan, his follower. Today, I swear on his blessed life that till the day I have the energy and the will to do so, we will all work together to take Pakistan to greatness and defeat India,” he declared.

Economic Challenges in Pakistan

The Prime Minister’s visit to Dera Ghazi Khan was intended to assure citizens that his government is committed to addressing their economic and social concerns. During his visit, he announced several infrastructure projects aimed at improving the region.

Pakistan has been grappling with a severe financial crisis for several years, burdened by heavy international debt. To manage its financial situation, the country has been forced to adopt strict austerity measures, affecting the lives of ordinary citizens.

Backlash and Criticism on Social Media

Following the speech, clips of Mr. Sharif’s statements went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism. Many people accused him of making empty promises without any concrete action. Social media users, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), ridiculed the Pakistani Prime Minister, questioning his ambitious claim.

Contradiction with Recent Appeal for India-Pakistan Talks

Interestingly, less than two weeks before his fiery statement about surpassing India, Mr. Sharif had called for renewed dialogue with New Delhi. However, India has remained firm on its stance that discussions cannot take place unless Pakistan eradicates terrorism from its soil.

“Talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly stated.