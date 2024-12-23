Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Will Donald Trump Handover His Presidency To Elon Musk? President-Elect Retorts, ‘Not Happening’

Elon Musk, known for his significant political contributions, donated $238.5 million to Trump’s presidential campaign—the largest individual donation in U.S.

Will Donald Trump Handover His Presidency To Elon Musk? President-Elect Retorts, ‘Not Happening’

Donald Trump dismissed claims on Monday that he had handed over the presidency to billionaire Elon Musk, labeling the rumors as a “hoax.” He reaffirmed that he would assume the presidency of the United States.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Trump addressed the speculation, saying, “No, Elon Musk isn’t taking the presidency.” According to a report from Bloomberg, he added, “They’ve come up with all sorts of hoaxes, and the latest one is that I’ve ceded the presidency to Elon Musk. No, that’s not happening.”

These remarks follow mounting criticism in the United States regarding Musk’s increasing political influence. The billionaire played a key role in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives’ recent passage of legislation to avert a government shutdown. This comes as Trump, now President-elect, prepares to take office for a second term.

Despite rejecting the idea of Musk assuming the presidency, Trump praised Musk’s intelligence and contributions. “Isn’t it great to have smart people we can rely on? Don’t we all want that?” Trump stated, adding, “But no, he can’t be president, and you know why? He wasn’t born in this country. Ha ha ha,” he remarked at the Phoenix event.

In alignment with Musk’s emphasis on efficiency, Trump announced the creation of a temporary agency, the Department of Government Efficiency. Led by Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, the group operates informally from Musk’s SpaceX offices in Washington, organized through Musk’s social media platform, X.

Elon Musk, known for his significant political contributions, donated $238.5 million to Trump’s presidential campaign—the largest individual donation in U.S. election history. However, Musk’s growing influence has raised concerns among policymakers, as his companies are subject to federal regulations and government contracts.

