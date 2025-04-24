Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
Will Donald Trump Run For Presidency For The Third Time? POTUS’ Official Store Selling Trump 2028 Hats Sparks Debate

The buzz intensified after Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son, posted a photo of himself wearing the 'Trump 2028' hat on his Instagram Stories. The post has since gone viral, fueling speculation and debate over its implications.

Will Donald Trump Run For Presidency For The Third Time? POTUS' Official Store Selling Trump 2028 Hats Sparks Debate

Priced at $50, the hat is now available for purchase on the site.


The Trump Organization’s official merchandise store has launched a new product that’s making waves in the political world — a ‘Trump 2028’ hat.

Priced at $50, the high-crown cap is now available for purchase on the Official Trump Store website, prompting questions about whether former President Donald Trump is teasing a controversial third-term bid.

Eric Trump Promotes the Hat on Social Media

The buzz intensified after Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, posted a photo of himself wearing the ‘Trump 2028’ hat on his Instagram Stories. The post has since gone viral, fueling speculation and debate over its implications.

Initially, the product was marketed with the phrase, “The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat.”

However, this line was later changed to, “Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat.”

The original tagline, particularly the phrase “rewrite the rules,” drew criticism and curiosity, as many interpreted it as a possible nod to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which limits any president to two elected terms.

Trump’s Previous Hints at a Third Run

The ‘Trump 2028’ merchandise drop follows Donald Trump’s own statements last month during an interview with NBC News, where he addressed the idea of a third term. He stated that he was “not joking” when referencing the idea of seeking another term but emphasized it was “far too early” to make a decision.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump remarked. “But I basically tell them we have a long way to go… it’s still early in the administration.”

“I’m focused on the current,” he added, attempting to shift attention back to present duties.

Constitutional Concerns and Political Buzz

The discussion around Trump potentially running again in 2028 raises legal questions. The 22nd Amendment clearly prohibits any individual from being elected president more than twice, which has been interpreted to mean a third-term run would be unconstitutional — unless significant legal or constitutional changes occur.

Trump isn’t the only one drawing attention to 2028 elections. In a related political development, Senator JD Vance hinted at his own potential run and discussed Elon Musk’s future role in American politics, further complicating the already heated presidential speculation.

Filed under

donald trump Trump 2028 hats trump official store

