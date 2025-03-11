Musk’s vast fortune is largely tied to his multiple business ventures, with his latest AI company, xAI, playing a crucial role. The generative AI company is currently valued at $50 billion, with Musk’s 60% stake adding $13 billion to his net worth.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has seen a substantial decline in his fortune. Since the start of 2025, his net worth has dropped by $132 billion, with a staggering $29 billion loss in a single day on Monday, March 10.

At its peak in December 2024, Musk’s wealth stood at $486 billion, but the latest downturn in Tesla’s stock and sales has significantly impacted his finances.

Tesla’s Struggles Behind Musk’s Declining Fortune

One of the key reasons behind Musk’s financial dip is the sharp decline in Tesla’s stock and sales figures. Since he took charge of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla has faced major setbacks:

Germany: Orders have dropped by 70%.

China: Shipments have declined by 49%.

Stock Market: Tesla shares closed at $222.15 on March 10, marking a 15.43% drop in value.

Musk Still Holds the Title of the World’s Richest Person

Despite this massive financial setback, Musk remains the world’s wealthiest individual, maintaining an $80 billion lead over the second-richest person, Oracle chairman Larry Ellison, whose net worth stands at $235 billion.

Tesla’s Stock Surge in Late 2024 Boosted Musk’s Wealth

Musk’s net worth had seen a significant boost in November 2025, when Tesla’s shares rose 3.8%, reaching a 3.5-year high of $352.56 per share. This increase added $7 billion to his fortune, bringing his total net worth to $321.7 billion by the end of that trading day.

The earlier rise in Tesla’s stock was partly driven by investor confidence in policies under Donald Trump’s presidency, which were expected to favor self-driving technology.

Musk’s Ventures Continue to Drive His Wealth

Musk’s vast fortune is largely tied to his multiple business ventures, with his latest AI company, xAI, playing a crucial role. The generative AI company is currently valued at $50 billion, with Musk’s 60% stake adding $13 billion to his net worth.

Another major contributor to Musk’s wealth is SpaceX, which holds an estimated valuation of $210 billion. Musk owns a 42% stake, translating to $88 billion in personal assets. He also has investments in Neuralink (brain implants) and X (formerly Twitter), though these contribute relatively less to his overall wealth.

Could Musk Become the World’s First Trillionaire?

With Musk’s fortune growing at an astonishing rate, a September 2024 report from Informa Connect Academy (Dubai-based) suggested that he could become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027.

His wealth had been increasing at a staggering 110% annual rate, making him the most financially dominant entrepreneur in the world today.

